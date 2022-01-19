Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Alpine F1 in better shape than this time last year

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Fernando Alonso thinks his Alpine Formula 1 team is in better shape than it was 12 months ago and can no longer call in a lack of resources compared to the top teams as an excuse.

Alonso: Alpine F1 in better shape than this time last year

Alpine finished fifth in last year's constructors' championship courtesy of Esteban Ocon's shock win in Hungary and an Alonso podium in Qatar, two standouts results which pulled it over the line in the fight against AlphaTauri.

The former Renault team has resumed its ongoing management reshuffle, with executive director Marcin Budkowski and advisor Alain Prost both leaving ahead of the 2022 season, while former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been tipped to join the Enstone team in a similar role.

While Alpine went through an inconsistent 2021 season, the team is confident it has strengthened its trackside operations, CEO Laurent Rossi stating the team's gradual improvement behind the scenes was just as important as Ocon's win in Budapest.

Alonso agreed that Alpine is "in better shape now" than at the start of last season.

"We are still not on top of all the problems, but everyone will have a different opinion," the Spaniard said.

"Obviously with experience working for different teams, I could see some things that we were weak, other areas we were very strong. You try always to make the team stronger and stronger, and more prepared into 2022.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"I think we are in better shape now than what we were in March, in Bahrain, but still a few things I’m sure that we’ll have to fix.

"I think we need for sure to close the gap on the engine, that's why there is this new project, and also we need to close the gap on the aero performance.

"It's difficult to know what is the gap, so at the moment there are only hopes but I understand that these hopes are for everybody. It's not only to us, and it's a completely unknown territory what we will find [this] year."

Alonso said he believes Alpine now has the right resources to cut whatever gap remains to the leading teams, admitting Alpine will no longer have the excuse of operating to a smaller budget compared to F1's biggest spenders Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari as the sport's budget cap falls from $145m to $140m in 2022.

"I'm optimistic we have the right resources, we have the commitment from Luca de Meo, from Laurent Rossi, all our management they are committed to Formula ," he added.

"The budget cap should help because there is no unlimited budget for the top teams. Now it's more or less the same budget for everybody and it's up to us to do a good car. If we don't do it, we will learn from our mistakes.

"But there are no more 'we have less budget' or 'we have less resources' or 'they are using two wind tunnels'. There are not any more of those things. So, it's up to us."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022
Previous article

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Zurlinden joins Porsche & Audi LMDh supplier Multimatic
IMSA

Zurlinden joins Porsche & Audi LMDh supplier Multimatic

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1

Honda quit F1 too early, says motorsport boss Yamamoto
Formula 1

Honda quit F1 too early, says motorsport boss Yamamoto

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine F1 in better shape than this time last year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine F1 in better shape than this time last year

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren happy to wait over Audi F1 future decision

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
28m
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.