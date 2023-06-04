Subscribe
Previous / Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence Next / Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race

Fernando Alonso admits that his Aston Martin Formula 1 team simply “didn’t have the pace” with which to challenge at the front in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:

Alonso started only eighth after two mistakes in qualifying compromised his session and gained only one position to finish seventh in the race behind team-mate Lance Stroll.

This marked the second time in 2023 that he hasn't been on the podium for Aston Martin.

"We didn't have the pace, so that's the biggest problem," Alonso noted.

"It was not that we were unlucky or on differing strategies or anything like that, I think we were slow compared to the Mercedes – slow on the soft, slow on the hard.

"And we just concentrated on the Alpines, AlphaTauris, and kept up the pace with the Ferraris.

"At the end, I think we outscored the Ferraris this weekend because they only scored with Carlos [Sainz]. And we lost points with the Mercedes, but they have done a better job this weekend. So let's try the next one."

Asked if the team's form was track specific or related to upgrades brought by its rivals, Alonso admitted that both played a role.

"I think the track was a little bit not the best for us," he said.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, weigh in after the race

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, weigh in after the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"From FP1, we were on a completely different set-up from what we predicted, so we had to work a lot during the weekend to be happy with the car, which was kind of new for us.

"We were always happy from FP1 [this year], while here we had to work a little bit more.

"And then the upgrades from other people, I think maybe they didn't show their full potential in Monaco and Miami – street circuits. So here, we saw today that maybe they are a little bit stronger.

"But I'm not worried. There are going to be better weekends and worse weekends, and we will have our opportunity in Canada."

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com if Barcelona was a reality check after such a strong run of races, he said: "No, I don't think so. I think in two weeks' time, we will see a completely different picture and hopefully, we will fight with the Red Bulls soon."

He added: "I need a good qualifying. I regret my mistake from yesterday, I thought all night if I could rewind and go again in qualifying, things would be different.

"That I cannot do yet, change time! So I can only think now of Canada and I will use that motivation for a good weekend there."

shares
comments

Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe