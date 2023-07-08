Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been" Next / Albon "almost disappointed" to qualify eighth for F1 British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

Fernando Alonso reckons Aston Martin must "reset" over the summer to revive a recent dip that made it "impossible" to qualify higher for Formula 1's 2023 British Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The two-time champion ran to ninth on Saturday, lapping 0.939 seconds slower than polesitter Max Verstappen. Team-mate Lance Stroll, meanwhile, clocked 12th position.

That marked the worst qualifying result of the season for Alonso, who notably was second quickest over a flying lap in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Monaco and Canada.

He reckoned Aston Martin had virtually achieved its maximum at Silverstone, conceding it was impossible to see how the team could have climbed higher than the top eight.

This performance meant the team needed to diagnose why the similar characteristics of Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone had disrupted the form of the AMR23.

Alonso, who scrapped into Q2 by 0.02s owing to late track evolution in a drying session, said: "Obviously, I'm never satisfied with between P9 and P12. I think it was not the strongest qualifying for the team so far but difficult to see where we can do a little bit better.

"Maybe 0.1s, 0.15s. But more than P8 or something like that, it was impossible.

"We need to keep working, understanding, a few qualifying [sessions] already on circuits that we were not competitive.

"Barcelona, Austria and Silverstone - all three of them seem a little bit similar in a way in track characteristics. So, we need to understand that."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren, which Alonso reckoned had been "so-so" in 2022, was the surprise package in qualifying.

Lando Norris ran to second place ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri to replace usual contenders Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin as the next-fastest behind Red Bull.

Read Also:

With Aston Martin falling behind the Woking squad, Alonso said his team needed to make it through the Hungary-Belgium double-header later this month before resetting over the summer break.

"They've been very fast," Alonso said of McLaren. "They deserve the position they are in. It's not like a casualty. They've been fast and improving. So, I'm happy for them.

"Especially after a few races, I think McLaren was very fast last year in Austria and Silverstone. They were so-so in the championship and this year they are also fast in certain circuits.

"So again, I think we need to go through Budapest and Spa and make a reset after that and see where we are."

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"

Albon "almost disappointed" to qualify eighth for F1 British GP
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line'

Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line'

Formula 1
British GP

Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line' Police deploy facial recognition tech as Just Stop Oil prepared to put 'bodies on the line'

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe