Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin's shoulders

Fernando Alonso says that Aston Martin’s pace during the Formula 1 Brazilian GP weekend has lifted a weight off the team’s shoulders after its difficult recent run.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Following the two frustrating weekends in the USA and Mexico, the Spaniard qualified in fourth at Interlagos, one place behind team-mate Lance Stroll

The team had a frustrating shootout on Saturday, with Alonso tangling with Esteban Ocon and Stroll losing out to the red flag that followed.

However, from 15th and 17th on the sprint grid, they showed good pace as they moved up the field to 11th and 12th in a race that otherwise saw relatively little passing, with Alonso finishing ahead.

"It was hard because the triple race now obviously put a lot of stress on everyone," said Alonso when asked by Motorsport.com about the turnaround.

"It's difficult to analyse data, it's difficult to go back to the factory to reunite everyone. But the team was always working flat out to solve the problems, and to find solutions. And yeah, this performance here in Brazil is going in the right direction."

Expanding on the upturn, he said: "I think especially after this race we have some kind of relief, some weight out of the shoulders from some people, and going into the right direction is a good boost for everyone in the factory.

"And we really needed this type of performance here in Brazil. If we had another weekend struggling maybe that was a little bit worrying, but we always kept pragmatic and doing some tests, some experiments, even if they were painful.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the garage after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the garage after Qualifying

"And hopefully we have a lot of data now to analyse everything."

Alonso said that the sprint pace gave him some encouragement for Sunday's main event.

"Yeah, it was promising," he said. "Definitely we have to execute a good race tomorrow without any mistakes.

"Hopefully a good start with the strategy, and we can go through the first couple of laps without any incident. And yeah, let's see the pace. If it's enough to finish in the top five, top six, whatever, we will take it.

"I think we are more competitive. We are a little bit happier with the car. We seem more competitive as well since FP1, so some extra confidence into the race tomorrow."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push
Next article Ricciardo "frustrated" with F1 Brazilian GP DRS zones after botched overtakes
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash

Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash Electronics issue triggered Leclerc's Brazil F1 formation lap crash

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying

Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe