Subscribe
Previous / F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag Next / Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Alonso considered late lunge on Verstappen in F1 Dutch GP

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso says he considered making a late lunge on Max Verstappen at the final Dutch Grand Prix restart, before settling for second.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Alonso finished second in a rain-affected and red-flagged Zandvoort race, 3.7s behind home hero Verstappen in the Red Bull.

When the race restarted with six laps to go after a long delay for a break in the weather, Alonso considered making a lunge on Verstappen into Turn 1, but he joked he thought better of it as he would have risked taking the Dutchman out and "not being able to exit the track".

"I did think about trying the move on the last restart but then I thought maybe I cannot exit the circuit, so I stayed calm in second," Alonso joked, referring to the sea of orange Verstappen supporters in the grandstands whose party he would have spoiled.

"The energy in Zandvoort is very unique. When this race came [on the calendar] I thought I would never experience a Zandvoort podium because I was not in a position to think about that. And today is going to be very special to share the podium with Max and Pierre [Gasly, third]."

It was a return to form and to the podium for Alonso and his Silverstone team after a spate of more difficult races before the summer shutdown.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

During a turbulent opening phase, Alonso climbed from fifth to third, later moving up to second after the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez went off the road just before the red flag came out on lap 65.

After the finish, Alonso even told his team on the team radio: "We will win a race soon, we are getting closer."

But until then the 42-year-old Spaniard was satisfied with netting his seventh podium of the campaign thanks to a car that was "flying" in the Dutch dunes.

Read Also:

"It was a very, very intense race with the beginning in wet conditions," the two-time world champion added.

"We were very fast and we stopped maybe one lap too late but the same as the leaders.

"The car was flying today, very competitive, very easy to drive. In these conditions, you need a car that you can trust.

"And I did trust the car a lot today, so I enjoyed it."

shares
comments

F1 Dutch GP results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump

Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump

Formula 1

Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump Alonso: First half of F1 2023 still incredible for Aston despite slump

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Why Aston Martin is not in the same league as F1's top teams yet

Why Aston Martin is not in the same league as F1's top teams yet

Formula 1

Why Aston Martin is not in the same league as F1's top teams yet Why Aston Martin is not in the same league as F1's top teams yet

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe