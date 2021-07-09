Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 News

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine

By:

Fernando Alonso doubts that Williams will now become a regular threat to Alpine in Formula 1 despite his battles with George Russell over the two Austria race weekends.

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine

Williams enjoyed its strongest performances of the season in the Styrian and Austrian grands prix at the Red Bull Ring as Russell fought for points in both races.

Russell was running eighth in the first race weekend, and was catching Alpine driver Alonso for seventh towards the end of the first stint before a power unit issue forced him to retire.

Alonso enjoyed a spirited wheel-to-wheel battle with Russell one week later in Austria, catching the Williams for 10th in the closing stages before completing a late overtake. It took Alonso a number of laps to pass Russell as the Williams FW43B proved a decent match for the Alpine car.

But Alonso did not believe that Williams would now act as a regular threat to Alpine despite its impressive display in Austria, noting it often fared well at the Spielberg track.

“No, I don’t think so,” Alonso said after the race in Austria when asked if he was worried the gap to Williams would now be smaller.

“I think they have made a step forward, but also we checked last year in Austria, they started 11th, so it seems to be a circuit they perform really well at.

“So I think we need to wait a couple of races to see if they are fast or not. But here last weekend, they were closer to us, and this weekend, we had a little bit more margin.

“I’m happy with the progress in these two weeks. It is up to us to keep it going into Silverstone.

“If we can repeat this kind of performance, it will put us in top seven or top eight, and that is a step forward for sure.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso’s run to 10th place in the second Austria race continued his impressive recent form that has seen him score points in each of the last five grands prix.

The form serves as proof of the improvements the two-time world champion has made since returning to F1 after two years away at the start of the year.

But Alonso was reluctant to set any firm targets for either himself or Alpine through the rest of the season, saying the focus was chiefly on laying the foundations for the new regulations in 2022.

“The second part of the year is a wait in terms of performance for 2022,” Alonso said.

“A lot of teams will put all their effort into 2022 cars, so what we get and what we see every weekend is going to be not too different in the next race.

“There are no clear targets in terms of championship points or constructors’ championship. It seems we are settled at the moment. We will fight with AlphaTauri and Aston Martin for fifth place for sure.

Read Also:

“But I think it is more building the team structure, making fine tunes on the pit stops, on the strategy, on the tyre management, and many things that the we can to be as prepared as possible for 2022.

“On the car side, it is up to the factories to produce the best package, but here trackside, we need to optimise everything and be as close to perfection as possible.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

Previous article

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

1 h
3
MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

6 h
4
Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Latest news
Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine
Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine

55m
Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

2 h
F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

3 h
Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

3 h
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push 00:49
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be 00:46
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be "a train"

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary 00:40
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann 01:53
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams British GP
Formula 1

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train" British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Williams More from
Williams
Capito pleased by Williams' F1 disappointment in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams' F1 disappointment in Austrian GP

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
3 h
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
5 h
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
22 h
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021

Latest news

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure if Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.