All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Alonso in “good position to negotiate” F1 driver market

Fernando Alonso believes he has “a good position to negotiate” in the Formula 1 driver market, with the Aston Martin racer linked to Mercedes to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin Racing

Alonso joined Aston Martin for 2023 but his contract expires at the end of this season.

He has had ample opportunity to publicly declare his commitment to the team. But the 42-year-old has instead talked up his best-ever pre-season fitness test results, touted his marketing worth and highlighted that of the three champions on the grid, he is only one available for 2025.

This has done little to quash speculation that Alonso is a frontrunner for a Mercedes seat to replace Hamilton when he moves to Ferrari, although there is plenty of momentum behind Silver Arrows protégé, junior single-seater champion and FIA F2 rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Read Also:

Speaking on the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Alonso reckoned he was in a “good position to negotiate” while adding that he would let the early races of the new campaign play out before turning his attention to where he will drive for 2025 and beyond.

“In my case, it's very interesting because I have, I think, a good position to negotiate,” he said. “But I want to at least do the first couple of races without thinking too much.

“I want to see myself into a new season. It's going to be the longest-ever season in Formula 1 [at 24 races].

“I want to change a little bit some of the travel schedule and things to be really efficient this year and arrive with high energy at the end of the year.

“So, a couple of things that are my main focus now are not so much next year.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The two-time F1 world champion has previously admitted to having been a day late to the news of ex-McLaren team-mate and rival Hamilton’s Ferrari move as he was busy training.

Alonso says he was taken aback by how quickly the driver market ‘silly season’ – as it stands, 13 of the grid are out of contract at the end of the year – kicked into life.

He reckoned: “It was a surprise. I was expecting maybe around summertime to have a little bit of action, but it started really early. There were some leaks.

“Probably [Mercedes and Ferrari] have to announce earlier than expected. So, after that, definitely more action going on.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Audi faces "huge" engine challenge for 2026, says Ferrari
Next article Mercedes has new adaptable F1 suspension trick on W15

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu Haas F1 engineers “can’t bull****” new team boss Komatsu

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers

Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024 How Aston Martin has evolved its F1 concept for 2024

Latest news

Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

F1 Formula 1

Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024 Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation

“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation

F1 Formula 1

“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation “Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
F2 FIA F2
Bahrain

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime

Discover prime content
The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024 The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia