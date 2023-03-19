Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes has found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach Next / Norris laments "silly mistake" at "easiest corner" in Saudi GP Q1 exit
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Fernando Alonso says it was a "huge relief" to find that Aston Martin is just as competitive in Saudi Arabia as it was at Formula 1's season-opener in Bahrain.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Aston Martin was the surprise package of the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month, with Alonso taking a podium on his first race with the Silverstone team.

But with pre-season testing also taking place at the abrasive Sakhir circuit, teams only received a partial picture of one single race track, and Alonso said Aston came to the second race in Jeddah with "some question marks" about whether it would be able to confirm its giant leap forward at Jeddah's vastly different street circuit.

"I came to Jeddah with some question marks about our performance in Bahrain," Alonso said after qualifying third in Saudi Arabia, but will be promoted to second due to Charles Leclerc's grid penalty.

"It was very good, but we did our winter testing in Bahrain and race one in Bahrain. We didn't test the new ’23 cars on any other circuit, so it was important to come to Jeddah and see if we kept being strong in the order.

"To feel competitive again here, obviously, is a huge relief for the team. And this is again an extra motivation for everyone in the factory to keep pushing, because the car seems to perform in any conditions."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alonso remained realistic about any hopes of challenging Red Bull's polesitter Sergio Perez. Even as he starts on the front row due to Leclerc's penalty, the two-time F1 world champion vowed not to be too greedy given Aston's need to bank the points and build up an advantage over its direct rival Mercedes.

"When we launched the car on the 13th of February, I remember very well a conversation with Mike Krack, with Lance [Stroll], with the senior management of the team, setting the goals for this year, and the goals were not fighting Red Bull for the win," he said.

"So let's keep it simple. Let's keep the feet on the ground and don't make any mistakes.

"Even if we are competitive we cannot leave these kinds of weekends that are so good for us with no points, that would be our biggest mistake. So whatever is available, I'm sure we will take."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes has found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach

Norris laments "silly mistake" at "easiest corner" in Saudi GP Q1 exit
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

How the FIA's Alonso Saudi Arabian GP penalty U-turn played out

How the FIA's Alonso Saudi Arabian GP penalty U-turn played out

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the FIA's Alonso Saudi Arabian GP penalty U-turn played out How the FIA's Alonso Saudi Arabian GP penalty U-turn played out

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme Ogier adds Croatia to partial 2023 WRC programme

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.