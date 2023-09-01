Subscribe
Previous / 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / F1 eyes diffuser solution to help cure wet weather visibility problem
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win

Fernando Alonso has explained why he’s told his Aston Martin Formula 1 team that a win is on the way – and suggested that he’ll take more risks to earn one.

Adam Cooper
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

In last weekend’s Dutch GP, Alonso and Aston had their most competitive race since Canada in June, with the Spaniard charging up to second and chasing Max Verstappen across the line after the restart following the red flag.

Alonso has generally been cautious this season when talking about form, but on his in-lap he said “we will win one race soon, we are getting closer.”

Zandvoort was his seventh podium, and third second-place finish, of the 2023 season.

“There are a couple of weekends where we seem a little bit closer,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com to explain the message.

“I felt that in Zandvoort, or let’s say the three second-places, we were close to the win. We are fighting against an outstanding Max and Red Bull, unbreakable.

“We are getting close sometimes, and we just need that extra step in terms of performance, in terms of luck, in terms of pitstop in the right time or whatever. So yes, I thought, let's be positive after Zandvoort.

“Every time I open the radio, I think that I talk with my engineer, and I keep forgetting that I talk to everyone in the world, and I would like that those comments are private.

“But that was my feeling, and in the remaining races hopefully we can be in that position to fight again and have a chance to be side-by-side I guess with Max, and at that point maybe take some extra risk.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Erik Junius

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack agreed that Alonso’s words were a boost for the entire staff of the Silverstone outfit.

“It's motivational, and it's nice to hear for the team and it's also important for everybody at home listening to this,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the impact of Alonso's words. “It's basically the best moment to do a motivational speech.

“And that was very nice to hear for everybody, and that means also smiling faces when you come back home. But there is a difference in saying it and doing it. So we really have to work hard to close that gap and make it happen.”

Asked if Aston could beat Verstappen and Red Bull in normal circumstances, Krack said: “They're very good. I think this is the first thing we have to acknowledge. The combination between Max and that car, they are outstanding.

“I think also Fernando alluded to that, that it is maybe not even recognised enough. The level is very high and I'm not saying that he has to be in trouble to do it. We have to see how they will develop over the next races.

“If this happens, you have to be in the position to pick it up, and there have now been four, five, six races where we would not have been in that position. So I think that's why we need to stay humble and do our best and see what happens.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 eyes diffuser solution to help cure wet weather visibility problem
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Formula 1
Italian GP

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Verstappen: Red Bull not designed around my driving style

Verstappen: Red Bull not designed around my driving style

Formula 1
Italian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull not designed around my driving style Verstappen: Red Bull not designed around my driving style

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Alonso considered late lunge on Verstappen in F1 Dutch GP

Alonso considered late lunge on Verstappen in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Alonso considered late lunge on Verstappen in F1 Dutch GP Alonso considered late lunge on Verstappen in F1 Dutch GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title Massa skips Italian GP amid legal process over 2008 F1 title

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick" Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe