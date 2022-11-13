Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil Next / 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future

Fernando Alonso says his main interest now is simply testing for Aston Martin after Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, following his latest clash with Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future

The Spaniard made contact twice with Ocon on the opening lap of the Brazil GP sprint race at Interlagos on Saturday.

Having been forced wide at Turn 4 on the opening lap, he slid into the side of Ocon on the exit. Then, further around the lap as they neared the start/finish line, Alonso damaged his front wing after clipping his teammate's right rear tyre as he attempted an overtaking move.

While the Spaniard was unimpressed at Ocon's actions in both incidents, the stewards deemed Alonso at fault for the second clash and gave him a five-second penalty.

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer has made clear that he is not happy with how both drivers behaved, but Alonso says he is not interested in what is going on at his current squad as he begins to look forward to his move to Aston Martin for 2023.

He is due to get his first run in Aston Martin's F1 car in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi.

"Now in the penultimate race, I just want to go to Abu Dhabi and test the green car," he said. "So that's my main goal now."

The Brazil incident is not the first time that Alonso has had trouble with Ocon as he suggested his teammate was quite harsh when it came to defensive moves.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I have been very close to the wall this year on a few occasions - in Jeddah, and in Budapest I remember as well," he said.

"It seems that when we start too close, there is this - yeah - defending in races. It is the way it is, nothing we can do."

Asked if he felt a proper sit-down talk was needed with Ocon to sort things out, Alonso said: "I don't know, I don't think that it's needed, anything else.

Read Also:

"One more race to go, next year is going to be a different year. He will have a different teammate and the management will have a [new] driver, so it's going to be different. It's okay for me."

Ocon himself did not think that there was any need for special discussions or interference from the team.

Asked if he had spoken to Alonso after the Brazil sprint, he said: "No, it's fine."

The situation between Alonso and Ocon divided opinion among fans and triggered some toxic messages on social media, something that Alpine spoke out about.

In a tweet, the Enstone-based squad said there was no excuse for the number of "hateful" comments that had been aimed towards the drivers, the team and other fans.

"We will take action against individuals or groups who produce or disseminate social media posts that contain or encourage online abuse of our drivers, team members and fans," it wrote.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil
Previous article

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil
Next article

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint São Paulo GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better in Brazil sprint

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Latest news

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
WEC WEC

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider

Michael Christensen admits luck wasn’t on Porsche’s side after twice losing ground to title rival Ferrari during full-course yellow periods in the Bahrain World Endurance Championship decider.

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in today's Brazilian GP after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Kevin Magnussen has said he was so busy looking after his tyres that he "forgot" to enjoy leading the early laps of Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race in Brazil.

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test

Jose Maria Lopez set the pace for Toyota as a number of newcomers tested Hypercar machinery in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.