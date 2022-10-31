Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record Next / Leclerc hopes one of Ferrari’s "worst races" in Mexico will be a one off
Formula 1 News

Alonso set for maiden Aston Martin F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Alonso is set to make his first appearance for the Aston Martin Formula 1 team in the Abu Dhabi tyre test.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alonso set for maiden Aston Martin F1 test in Abu Dhabi

The test, to be held on the Tuesday following the final race of the season, will feature two cars per team. Race drivers will run the definitive 2023 Pirelli tyres in one car, and rookies will drive the other.

Traditionally the Abu Dhabi running sees drivers who are moving teams for the following year gain their first experience with their new outfits, assuming that they have been able to negotiate a release from their previous teams. Often part of the arrangement is that they appear in neutral or unbranded overalls.

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost revealed in Mexico on Friday that Nyck de Vries will drive for his team, while Pierre Gasly is expected to make is first appearance for Alpine as part of the bigger deal that released him from the Red Bull camp for 2023.

However, Oscar Piastri has not yet been released by Alpine to drive for McLaren. The Enstone team’s boss Otmar Szafnauer noted in Mexico: “I think our legal teams are discussing that now. And I don't know. There'll be more next week, so ask me in Brazil.”

It’s understood that Alonso had to gain permission himself for his release from Alpine, with no direct involvement from Aston Martin, and that he has been able to do so.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had cards in his hand that helped him to gain that release, Alonso smiled and said “I’m always in charge of my own destiny!”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alonso is expected to run half a day of tyre testing in Abu Dhabi, with his new teammate Lance Stroll doing the other half.

The Spaniard will be able to log further mileage with the AMR22 in Pirelli tyre testing in February, prior to the launch of the new car and the sole official test session in Bahrain a week prior to the first race of the season.

Meanwhile, Felipe Drugovich is due to drive last year’s Aston Martin AMR21 on the full Silverstone circuit on Tuesday, the same car having recently been used by Zak O’Sullivan for his Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award run.

As well as being the first big step in Drugovich’s development programme with the team, it will be an important day for the Brazilian as he will have to complete 300kms in order to qualify to take part in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP.

If he fails to do so for any reason the team will have to find someone else to do the FP1 session, with De Vries the obvious candidate. Drugovich will however still be able to do the young driver test that follows the race weekend,

Aston Martin Ambassador Jess Hawkins is also scheduled to do some laps in the AMR21 on Tuesday, after Drugovich has run.

In other rookie driver news, Liam Lawson is expected to replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull in FP1 in Abu Dhabi, the Kiwi having already done two sessions for AlphaTauri. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record
Previous article

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP to set new record
Next article

Leclerc hopes one of Ferrari’s "worst races" in Mexico will be a one off

Leclerc hopes one of Ferrari’s "worst races" in Mexico will be a one off
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect

Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Danish Formula 2 race winner Frederik Vesti has emerged as the favourite to conduct the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test for Mercedes.

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race

Seven months ago, it's doubtful Christopher Bell was on anyone’s list to be a 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title contender, even his own.

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet
Automotive Automotive

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet

The Venom 1200 upgrade on the stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with a higher capacity 3.8-liter supercharger, a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system. It now makes 1,204hp.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
7 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
9 h
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.