Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Alonso: ‘pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash

By:

Fernando Alonso says it was ‘pure luck’ he didn’t crash out of Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix late on after a big Turn 3 lock up chasing Carlos Sainz.

Alonso: ‘pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash

The Alpine driver was on a charge in the closing stages at Zandvoort as he closed up on sixth placed Sainz, who had been struggling with a lack of pace throughout the race.

But unseen by the international F1 feed, as Alonso shadowed his fellow Spaniard ahead of him, he locked up at the banked Turn 3 – and came so close to hitting the barriers on the outside.

Reflecting on its afterwards, Alonso admitted that he reckoned it was game over for him at that moment, before somehow his car turned away from the wall.

“It was already a stressful moment for sure,” said Alonso. “I had a go at Carlos about six laps from the end at Turn 1 on the inside, and I thought I was making the move. Then in the last moment he released the brakes and braked even later, so we nearly touched in Turn 1.

“Then, into Turn 3, I was too close. So I locked the fronts a little bit and I ran wider than normal. I was outside of the circuit, but obviously there is about two metres from the banking to the wall, and I was about 10cm or something from the wall with both front tyres locked up.

“It is not that I did anything magic there. It was just pure luck, as I was not in control of the car. I got lucky there.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine

Fernando Alonso, Alpine

Photo by: Erik Junius

While Alonso says good fortune played its part in rescuing him from the Turn 3 moment, it came after a race where he had again shown his class.

He delivered a super aggressive opening lap, gaining positions with some brave moves in the opening sequence of corners.

“I wanted to go on the outside of Turn 1, but [Antonio] Giovinazzi had the same plan so he was on the outside and blocking a little bit my idea.

“After that, I had to improvise a little bit into Turns 2 and 3, and there were a lot of cars. I was even on the grass at one point.

“Then in Turn 3 I chose to run on the outside and I kept good momentum on the exit, but Carlos [Sainz] was in the middle, in the way, so I had to brake at the exit of Turn 3 which didn’t help.

“But then Giovinazzi and Carlos were fighting until Turn 7, and I could squeeze one position. But I think I had been hit by Esteban [Ocon] in Turn 1, by [George] Russell in Turn 2 and by Giovinazzi in Turn 6. So I had very robust tyres today with no punctures, so that was good.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

Previous article

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

54 min
2
Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

3
Supercars

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

5 h
5
Formula 1

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

18 min
Latest news
Alonso: ‘pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash
Formula 1

Alonso: ‘pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash

6m
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime
Formula 1

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

18m
Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

54m
Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

15 h
Verstappen: "Never straightforward" to meet expectations at home GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Never straightforward" to meet expectations at home GP

16 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
22m

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash 00:51
Formula 1
31m

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix 01:25
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Verstappen takes home victory at Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying 00:51
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen edges Hamilton in thrilling Dutch GP qualifying

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Mercedes concedes it got Dutch GP strategy wrong Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes concedes it got Dutch GP strategy wrong

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Trending Today

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

First December weekend firming for Bathurst 1000

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide 500 infrastructure to be sold off

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

F1 Dutch GP to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP to go ahead with 70,000 fans amid Covid restrictions

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
18m
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: ‘pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: ‘pure luck’ unseen Turn 3 lock up didn’t result in crash

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.