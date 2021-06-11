Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Fernando Alonso thinks the form of some of Alpine’s main Formula 1 rivals – including Ferrari – has been flattered by recent street circuits helping their tyre preparation.
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight
Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with
OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?
The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku
OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds
OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings
An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push
Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever
Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come