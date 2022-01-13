Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more
Formula 1 News

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Alpine's Fernando Alonso says it is "sad" to see engine manufacturer Honda leave Formula 1 after winning the drivers' championship with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years

Honda announced in October 2020 that it would pull out of F1 after the 2021 season, with partner team Red Bull moving the engine production in-house at its Milton Keynes campus for the power units used by both Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.

While Honda will aid Red Bull with its power unit, Honda's F1 director Masashi Yamamoto previously stated the development "will be totally controlled by Red Bull but in accordance with Red Bull's request".

Honda started its most recent spell in F1 with a fraught three-year partnership with McLaren, which was terminated early after the 2017 season due to a lack of results and an increasingly difficult working relationship off it.

In the early years Honda particularly struggled with the MGU-H development and with marrying its engine concept to McLaren's specific design needs, while communication between both parties also proved a hurdle.

McLaren switched to Renault for the 2018 season, while Honda attracted Red Bull's B-team Toro Rosso, paving the way for a full-blown Red Bull partnership from 2019 onwards.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who was driving for McLaren during all three Honda years, also did little to endear him to the proud Japanese company, infamously calling its power unit a "GP2 engine" during the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

But now Honda is leaving the sport, Alonso says he is happy to see the manufacturer win, and sad to see it leave the sport.

"Obviously, when they left McLaren, I think they were not in a point of dreaming of the Formula 1 championship. But they did a very good job, they appointed the right people," Alonso said when asked by Motorsport.com on his thoughts about Honda leaving F1.

"I think they changed the management, and they introduced a new philosophy and they did the job, and I'm so happy for them. And I'm sad that they are leaving now. But hopefully they come back."

Read Also:

Alonso said that despite the rift caused by the McLaren-Honda split, he is now on good terms with Yamamoto and said he immediately went over to Honda's F1 chief after Verstappen won the world title in Abu Dhabi.

"I was speaking with Yamamoto-san, all these 3-4 last grands prix, because I have a very good connection with him," Alonso revealed.

"He was the guy that allowed me to test the MotoGP, etc, and we are still in a very good relationship. And he was the first guy that I congratulated after Max in parc ferme, so I'm happy for them."

shares
comments

Related video

Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more
Previous article

Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Mazepin now "neutral" with Schumacher after "difficult times"
Formula 1

Mazepin now "neutral" with Schumacher after "difficult times"

How leader Gasly blossomed in "best season so far" in F1 2021
Formula 1

How leader Gasly blossomed in "best season so far" in F1 2021

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: "Luxury" to leave and return to F1 on my own terms
Formula 1

Alonso: "Luxury" to leave and return to F1 on my own terms

Alonso: 2007 gave wrong impression of my F1 happiness
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: 2007 gave wrong impression of my F1 happiness

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Latest news

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years

Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more

Andretti talks had "no impact" on Alfa Romeo's 2022 F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti talks had "no impact" on Alfa Romeo's 2022 F1 plans

Mazepin now "neutral" with Schumacher after "difficult times"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin now "neutral" with Schumacher after "difficult times"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Prime

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. Pat Symonds explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Prime

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.