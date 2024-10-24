All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Mexican GP

Alonso to miss F1 Mexico GP media day through illness

The Spaniard was set to be replaced by Felipe Drugovich in FP1 anyway

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso will miss his media day obligations at the Mexico City Grand Prix through illness, but is aiming to drive in Friday practice as he celebrates his 400th Formula 1 grand prix.

The Spaniard was due to miss the opening free practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in any case, as reserve driver Felipe Drugovich is pencilled in to drive in his stead to satisfy the rule over young drivers being given running in FP1.

However, Alonso will not take part in Thursday's media activities, where he was due to appear in the second press conference session with Charles Leclerc and Zhou Guanyu.

A team statement from Aston Martin read: "Fernando Alonso is feeling unwell and will therefore not attend media day at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

"Fernando is focused on feeling 100% for Friday and his planned return to the AMR24 for Free Practice 2."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Although the Mexico race is Alonso's 400th race weekend as a Formula 1 driver, it is not until Qatar where he will celebrate his 400th start.

The Spaniard failed to start in the 2001 Belgian Grand Prix, the 2005 US Grand Prix (in which all Michelin runners pitted after the formation lap) and the 2017 Russian Grand Prix.

Currently on 399 race entries, Alonso is some way ahead of the next most experienced drivers in Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton, while former holder Rubens Barrichello is fourth on the all-time list with 326 entries. 

"It's nice to achieve. Obviously, championships and race wins are what matter most to us as drivers but, at the same time, it shows my love for the sport and the discipline I've had to perform at a very high level for more than 20 years," Alonso said of his milestone.

"In that time, I've achieved what every racing driver dreams of doing: becoming world champion, and I've had some incredible experiences racing against some of the best drivers in the world on the greatest racetracks.

"I don't think I'll be adding another 400 to my total, but hopefully I've got at least another 40 or 50 more races to come in the next couple of years."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colapinto is “turning heads” in F1, but what are his options for 2025?
Next article 2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Top Comments

Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle

Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle

Formula 1
United States GP
Lawson reveals Alonso threat after Austin F1 battle
Alonso has a theory over F1’s safety car drought

Alonso has a theory over F1’s safety car drought

Formula 1
Alonso has a theory over F1’s safety car drought
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix

The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix

Formula 1
The emotional key to Alonso’s longevity as he reaches 400 F1 grands prix
Honda “prepared for conflicts” with Newey's F1 designs at Aston Martin

Honda “prepared for conflicts” with Newey's F1 designs at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Honda “prepared for conflicts” with Newey's F1 designs at Aston Martin
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Latest news

FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies

FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push
Marquez doesn't consider himself fastest in Thai GP despite topping practice

Marquez doesn't consider himself fastest in Thai GP despite topping practice

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marquez doesn't consider himself fastest in Thai GP despite topping practice

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia