Alonso: Top F1 teams have "only things to lose" in Baku sprint weekend
Fernando Alonso reckons that front-running Formula 1 teams will find "only things to lose" in the revised sprint race format to be debuted at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The new sprint format, which will leave a sole practice session over the weekend as Saturday's sessions have been switched to sprint qualifying and race sessions, will be put to the test for the first time in Baku before being used in five more races this year.
The Spaniard, who has enjoyed a great run of form in his opening three races at a much-improved Aston Martin team, has finished the opening trio of rounds in third place.
But he expressed wariness that for Aston Martin, having now become a front-running entity thanks to the performance of its AMR23, it will primarily create opportunities for big mistakes - particularly as heavy damage could impinge on the team's race on Sunday.
"It's very easy to make a mistake," said Alonso.
"I think at the end in Q3, we all got the practice and we will all optimise the lap. But in Q1 If you brake late or whatever and you crash, especially here in Baku with no room for mistakes, you will look terribly bad.
"So I think this weekend, there is an opportunity to have a big mistake, not a big opportunity. So we need to avoid that.
"When you have a competitive car, there are only things to lose in a different format or in a wet race or wet qualifying or whatever, there are only things to lose. So that's the difficulty of the difference that I find now compared to the previous years."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team with his engineer
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alonso reiterated that opportunities for Aston Martin to beat Red Bull to a first race win of the season would only be possible if the Milton Keynes squad made mistakes itself, and that the team would approach the new format cautiously.
Although he hoped that the low-downforce rear wing Aston Martin had brought to Baku would help the team raise its game in the straightline speed takes, Alonso said that the team would have to be content with accepting lower points finishes if the car was not capable of more.
"I don't see much of an opportunity of taking advantage of it or capitalising on something unless Red Bull does some mistake. So it's a weekend of avoiding the mistakes, not a weekend of making something special.
"So that's something that we need to approach in a very cautious manner.
"Here we have our low downforce wing at the back of the car trying to chase a bit more top speed but we don't know if that's enough or not to keep with the top teams.
"But I think there's going to be an interesting part of the season now but we are aware that if we are sixth and seventh on one of the weekends, we have to take it and this is maybe more our natural position.
"But we will not give up of our hope of try to keep challenging Red Bull especially and try to win a race one day."
Related video
Latest news
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole
F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole F1 teams block FIA's attempt to close sprint race tyre loophole
WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track
WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track WEC Spa: Toyota beats Cadillac to fastest FP3 time on drying track
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc by 0.037s in FP1
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.