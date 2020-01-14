AlphaTauri: 2019 success largely down to Red Bull synergy

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
288 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
302 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
316 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri: 2019 success largely down to Red Bull synergy

shares
comments
AlphaTauri: 2019 success largely down to Red Bull synergy
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 11:36 AM

AlphaTauri Formula 1 team boss Franz Tost says that the Faenza outfit's closer partnership with Red Bull Technology was the key to an improved performance in 2019.

The former Scuderia Toro Rosso matched its best ever constructors' championship finish with sixth place, while both Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly secured podium finishes in high attrition races.

With both Red Bull and Toro Rosso using the same Honda power unit – after diverging in 2018 when the Italian team first went to Honda – last season the two organisations shared more components than previously, via Red Bull Technology.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the performance we have shown was a result to a very high percentage coming from the synergies with Red Bull Technology," Tost told Motorsport.com.

"Because you must not forget that Red Bull Technology has most of the experienced engineers on their side, and for me this is maybe the best technical office or at least on a very high level with the three top teams.

"And we can only profit out of this synergy, and therefore we do it.

"We will get the complete rear end from them once more [in 2020]. Even if it's one year old, because we are running the rear end and front suspension which Red Bull Racing raced last year.

"But nevertheless, this is a higher advantage for us than if we do it ourselves, because we have neither the financial resources nor the engineers. We can then concentrate in other areas where we can improve the performance."

Tost acknowledged that the midfield fight is likely to be even tougher in 2021: "We are all not slowing down.

"I hope that we will speed up more than the others! It depends how competitive the new car will be, and how much progress also Honda will come up with. But generally speaking we should have quite a good package because the car now is on a certain level.

"We have two experienced drivers, and Honda will work very hard during the winter months to improve the performance.

Read Also:

"It will become very difficult because you have to find the balance of the development of the car for 2020, but you also must not forget to be concentrated on the research and development for the 2021 car.

"And this depends also on the financial resources which you have. And of course, the three top teams have a big advantage. We know this, but nevertheless, we will push very hard to hopefully come up in 2020 with a good car, and also in 2021."

Tost also praised the knowledge that the combination of Kvyat and Gasly brings to the team.

The former will be in his sixth season in F1, while the latter will be starting his third full-time year.

"From the experience side we have the best driver line-up ever. It always depends on the situation. It could be that in 2021 we'll have a young driver in the team. Currently it's not necessary.

"I think currently, we're in a better position to keep these drivers because if something happens at Red Bull Racing, they can take an experienced driver from us. And this is quite a position where you can start to work from. It's exactly what Red Bull wants to achieve, it is to be flexible."

Related video

Next article
Kubica: Blaming tyres "cheap excuse" for disappointing 2019

Previous article

Kubica: Blaming tyres "cheap excuse" for disappointing 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Supercars ace McLaughlin thrilled by “unbelievable” IndyCar run

2
Formula 1

Norris 'lets slip' McLaren F1 car launch date

3
IndyCar

Promoted: How Hampson takes Arrow McLaren SP to the next level

4
IndyCar

DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener

5
Formula 1

McLaren unveils partnership with long-time Williams sponsor

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

AlphaTauri: 2019 success largely down to Red Bull synergy
F1

AlphaTauri: 2019 success largely down to Red Bull synergy

Kubica: Blaming tyres "cheap excuse" for disappointing 2019
F1

Kubica: Blaming tyres "cheap excuse" for disappointing 2019

A skydive that "upset" Ferrari, and more - Leclerc Q&A
F1

A skydive that "upset" Ferrari, and more - Leclerc Q&A

Norris 'lets slip' McLaren F1 car launch date
F1

Norris 'lets slip' McLaren F1 car launch date

What Bottas has learned from Hamilton
F1

What Bottas has learned from Hamilton

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.