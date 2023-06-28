AlphaTauri to be rebranded in F1 2024, says Marko
AlphaTauri is set to be renamed for the 2024 Formula 1 season as part of the team’s ongoing restructure under new Red Bull management, according to Helmut Marko.
AlphaTauri is in-line for a management restructure as long-serving team boss Franz Tost will step aside at the end of the campaign to be replaced by respected Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies.
Marko has now said that this extensive overhaul will extend to the AlphaTauri name. Speaking to Austria’s Kleine Zeitung, the 80-year-old explained: “AlphaTauri will have two new leaders in Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer [the outgoing FIA general secretary] from 2024.
“There will be new sponsors and also a new name. The orientation is clear: based on Red Bull Racing, as far as the regulations allow. Do-it-yourself constructions are the wrong way.”
The future of the Faenza team was the subject of considerable speculation at the start of the year.
This followed the late-2022 death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz and the installation of a new company leadership structure while AlphaTauri struggled with its adaption to the ground-effect rules.
Last month, however, Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko confirmed that a decision had been made to retain AlphaTauri - which sits bottom of the constructors' standings - but that the main hub of the operation would move to the UK.
This will allow the team to build around its aerodynamics outpost at Bicester and allow for greater collaboration with reigning constructors’ champion Red Bull to improve form and save money.
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Marko said of the grand prix team that won the 2008 and 2020 Italian Grands Prix: "The decision has been made. AlphaTauri will remain fully owned by Red Bull and will continue to be run as a junior team.
"The cooperation with Red Bull Racing will be closer, also in terms of cost cap and synergies."
AlphaTauri formerly ran under the Toro Rosso moniker between 2006 and 2019. Its rebrand was seen as a way to boost the awareness of Red Bull's fashion division AlphaTauri.
But questions were raised internally by new Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff about the limited impact that the F1 operation has had in increasing brand exposure.
Ahead of a rename, there remains uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of the driver line-up. Full-time F1 rookie Nyck de Vries is under pressure to keep his seat heading into the European leg of the calendar after a string of crashes.
The Formula E and FIA F2 champion has finished behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in six of the eight GPs held so far this season.
Related video
Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through
Is IndyCar’s top team about to lose its standout 2023 drivers?
Magnussen on de Vries F1 tangle in Canada: "Who am I to complain?"
Magnussen on de Vries F1 tangle in Canada: "Who am I to complain?" Magnussen on de Vries F1 tangle in Canada: "Who am I to complain?"
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022 Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Latest news
Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks
Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks
Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring" Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar
Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.