Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
19 days
Spanish GP
09 May
Next event in
23 days
Monaco GP
23 May
Race in
41 days
Azerbaijan GP
06 Jun
Race in
54 days
Canadian GP
13 Jun
Race in
62 days
French GP
27 Jun
Race in
76 days
Austrian GP
04 Jul
Next event in
79 days
British GP
18 Jul
Race in
97 days
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
Race in
111 days
Belgian GP
29 Aug
Race in
139 days
Dutch GP
05 Sep
Race in
146 days
Russian GP
26 Sep
Race in
166 days
Singapore GP
03 Oct
Next event in
170 days
Japanese GP
10 Oct
Race in
180 days
United States GP
24 Oct
Race in
195 days
Mexican GP
31 Oct
Race in
202 days
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
209 days
Australian GP
21 Nov
Race in
222 days
Saudi Arabia GP
05 Dec
Race in
237 days
Abu Dhabi GP
12 Dec
Race in
244 days
Previous / Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021? Next / The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car

By:

Alpine says that weaknesses with its current Formula 1 car are costing it the vital lap time it needs to be fighting at the front of the midfield.

Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car

The French car manufacturer endured a tough season opener in Bahrain, with neither Fernando Alonso nor Esteban Ocon managing to finish in the points.

Alonso’s hopes were wrecked in the race by overheating brakes, triggered by a sandwich wrapper getting caught in the car, while Ocon was left on the backfoot by poorly timed yellow flags in qualifying that led to him being dumped out in Q1.

Even without those dramas, though, Alpine did not appear to have the pace to seriously threaten main rivals McLaren, Ferrari and AlphaTauri, which is why the outfit is planning a development push.

Executive director Marcin Budkowski said: “The Bahrain race weekend confirmed some of the weaknesses of our package, which we’re working hard to improve and gain the few tenths of a second that we are currently missing to fight at the front of the midfield.”

Read Also:

Alpine is planning to bring an aerodynamic development to this weekend’s Imola race, as well as use Friday practice to better understand what design direction it needs to take with further improvements.

Budkowski added: “We have an aerodynamic upgrade package coming to the car for this grand prix.

“In addition, we have some test items to assess during Friday practice, which will help define further upgrades planned over the next few races.”

Alonso, who is returning to F1 this season after two seasons away, says the target for the team this weekend must be to finish in the top ten.

“I think we have to fight to score our first points of the season on Sunday,” he said.

“Let’s hope all our bad luck for the season was used up in Bahrain. We’re still learning lots about the car and I’m expecting that the setup here and, of course, the weather will be very different to what we experienced in Bahrain.

“It should be pretty close and a few tenths of a second could make up a number of positions.”

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Jonathan Noble

