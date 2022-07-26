Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff Next / The F1 floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull fight
Formula 1 / French GP News

Unfair to lose "racing stronghold" France from F1 calendar, says Alpine boss

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi believes it would be “kind of unfair” to lose a “racing stronghold” like France from the Formula 1 calendar in 2023.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Unfair to lose "racing stronghold" France from F1 calendar, says Alpine boss

Paul Ricard hosted what is expected to be its final French Grand Prix on Sunday, with the race set to drop off next year's schedule amid the influx of new events for F1.

Qatar and Las Vegas have already been announced as additions to next year's schedule, while F1 officials continue to work on a possible deal for South Africa to join the calendar. The Chinese Grand Prix may also return next year should COVID-19 restrictions allow.

It has left France facing the axe from the calendar, although the race promoters at Paul Ricard remain hopeful of staying in contention for a return should F1 go down the route of rotating events.

France has enjoyed a growing presence on the F1 grid in recent years: Alpine has played heavily on its French connection since the Renault works team was rebranded in 2021, and it also fields a French driver in Esteban Ocon.

Fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly has raced in F1 since 2017, with both winning a race in the past two years.

Alpine boss Rossi said he would be "very disappointed" if Paul Ricard did not feature on next year's calendar given the country's significance to F1 and motorsport.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm not talking about it as the manager of a French team, or even as a French citizen," Rossi said. "It's more like I think France is a racing stronghold. It's been giving a lot to the sport. It has a big audience, a big fan base.

"It would be a little bit kind of unfair, I would say, to remove a big milestone like the French Grand Prix from the calendar. I think it would be odd, but I'm hoping that it will stay."

Sunday's pre-race festivities saw Gasly and Ocon stand in front of the usual driver assembly during the national anthem, while fans in the grandstands were given French Tricolore flags to wave.

Gasly said that he wanted to "enjoy every second" of the weekend knowing it could be his last home race for a while, finding it "quite emotional to see all the French flags out there."

"It's the first time for me that I see a French Grand Prix like that," said Gasly, who struggled to 12th in the race. "It's the first time that I got to experience it properly since I won at Monza. So more support, and you can really see that people are excited about Formula 1 in this country.

"It made the day slightly better, but yeah, hopefully we can have a French Grand Prix. If it's not next year then the year after, because I feel like clearly it deserves its place on the calendar."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Previous article

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Next article

The F1 floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull fight

The F1 floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull fight
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row
Formula 1

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga
Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Safety an "easy card to stand behind" in F1 floor change row

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes safety is “a very easy card to stand behind” amid the row between teams over the FIA's proposed floor changes for 2023.

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No reason we cannot win final 10 races of F1 2022

Ferrari sees no reason why it cannot win the remaining 10 Formula 1 races this season to help save its world championship ambitions.

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says the latest saga involving former sponsor Rich Energy and a British Superbike team came as no surprise to him.

Hamilton has "plenty left in the tank" after 300 F1 races landmark
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton has "plenty left in the tank" after 300 F1 races landmark

Lewis Hamilton feels he has “plenty of fuel left in the tank” and is enjoying Formula 1 more than ever after reaching 300 races at the French Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
6 h
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.