Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
262 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

By:

Alpine cannot afford to have a “shitty season” in Formula 1 this year despite its focus on the new regulations in 2022, according to Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

Following the rebranding of Renault's works operation over the winter, the Alpine F1 team will make its formal debut this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will make his F1 comeback with Alpine after two years away, partnering Esteban Ocon.

Renault finished fifth in last year's constructors' championship amid a close battle in the midfield with McLaren, Racing Point, Ferrari and AlphaTauri that looks set to continue into 2021.

Renault group chief de Meo said he wanted Alpine to build on the team's performance in 2020, and said that while a great deal of focus is being placed on next year's rule change, it could not afford to write this year off.

"For a successful season, I think we are in competition with ourselves," de Meo told select media including Motorsport.com.

"I think my expectation is that we get better and better every race. We'll try not to go back from the previous position of last year, but it will be complicated because you have teams that improved a lot.

"But I think that new spirit, having people like Fernando also coming into the team, he is a real performer.

"We are very much focusing also on 2022. For us, the real big challenge will start in 2022. But of course, we don't want to make 2021, let's say, a shitty season.

"We have Fernando, who wants to win all the time, and we have Esteban, that is young and needs to prove [himself]. He cannot waste this time, years and years, by being at the end of the grid.

"So they have a motivation. And we need to give them a good service as a team, to the drivers. So we are there to work and we will see how we can improve race after race.

"Let's see what happens. Because also the others are getting stronger and stronger."

Read Also:

De Meo took over as Renault CEO last summer, and made the decision to take the Alpine brand into F1 as part of his 'Renaulution' within the French manufacturer.

He explained how he wanted Alpine's F1 efforts to be better integrated into the wider Renault group than the team has been in recent years.

"I had the feeling that we had to integrate the Formula 1 story into a new story," de Meo said.

"So Renault Formula 1 and also Renault Sport, and also the Alpine story, they were kind of on the border of the system. When they needed support from the mothership, they would come, but actually what their comfort zone was, was to stay out of the thing.

"Alpine is one of the four pillars of the Renaulution. It is one of the four brands that we put in front of the consumer. So it's totally integrated in the mainstream strategy of the Renault group."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Previous article

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

2h
2
Supercars

Morris set for Erebus Supercars laps

3
Supercars

Larkham departs Supercars TV team

4
Supercars

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

12h
5
TCR Australia

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

Latest news
Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO
Formula 1

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

20m
Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

52m
F1 teams set for crunch sprint race talks
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 teams set for crunch sprint race talks

1h
Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

2h
2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

5h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
16h

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
20h

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
23h

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races 05:39
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari partners with Iron Dames for Girls On Track winners
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari partners with Iron Dames for Girls On Track winners

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

More from
Alpine
Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 / Analysis

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
20h
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
20h
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
23h
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Trending Today

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

Morris set for Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Morris set for Erebus Supercars laps

Larkham departs Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham departs Supercars TV team

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Schmidt, Arrow still inspiring with latest SAM Corvette
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Schmidt, Arrow still inspiring with latest SAM Corvette

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series

Latest news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

F1 teams set for crunch sprint race talks
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams set for crunch sprint race talks

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.