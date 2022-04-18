Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Next / Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Alpine cautions on F1 concessions for Porsche and Audi

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi welcomes the impending arrival in Formula 1 of the VW Group – but stresses that new entrants should be given treatment that is fair to existing manufacturers.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine cautions on F1 concessions for Porsche and Audi

VW announced recently that Porsche and Audi are set to enter the sport when the new engine formula is introduced in 2026, pending final confirmation of the rules.

A new power unit budget cap is set to include an extra margin for new entrants as they develop their engines over the next three years, in order to help encourage them to come in.

Porsche are Audi are expected to run independent projects, with the former developed in conjunction with Red Bull Powertrains, and the latter hailing from Audi Sport’s base in Germany.

Rivals are concerned about possible collaboration between the two brands that could help both to get more out of the budget cap figure than they otherwise would.

There are also question marks about any potential carry over of intellectual property from Honda to Porsche via Red Bull, which could call into question the Stuttgart manufacturer’s claim to be a new entrant.

Rossi says that the arrival of the VW brands is in theory in a positive, but only if it doesn’t disadvantage the long-term suppliers.

“I think it's nice, I think is good for the sport,” he told Motorsport.com. “But we need to really pay attention to a couple of things, actually. We need to check and make sure that two separate teams are two separate teams. 

“We need to make sure that if they're entering the arena as teams, are they works teams, is it coming from Porsche, from Audi, is it coming from Red Bull or Honda? Do they have specific treatment or not? So basically, is the sport going to be better off, or is it going to be worse off?”

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine F1, and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine F1, and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alpine is not the only manufacturer with concerns, as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto have shared similar views.

“Suddenly to favour new entrants, then incumbents suddenly get a bit of the wrong end of the stick,” said Rossi.

“And I guess it's the same concern for most teams here, but especially for us as a works team, because we've invested literally billions over the past 20 years, 40 years, for Renault in PUs.

“It's not for someone to come in and just like get the lion's share just because they roll out the red carpet. Because it's basically disrupting our business model, and putting a lot of jobs at risk."

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap
Previous article

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap
Next article

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine open to Piastri loan deal in 2023

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.