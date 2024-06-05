Alpine's Doohan stands in for Ocon in F1 Canada FP1

The decision to run him in Montreal is interesting, because it comes as Doohan eyes an opportunity to step up to a race seat as Ocon’s replacement at the French manufacturer next year.

Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap on the Monaco Grand Prix, much to the annoyance of Alpine team principal Bruno Famin.

In the wake of the Monte Carlo clash, although it was not the sole factor in the decision, it has been agreed that Ocon will leave the Alpine squad at the end of this season.

He has not yet sorted out his plans for 2025, but has been most strongly liked with Haas, although is also a contender at the Sauber/Audi team.

Doohan is no stranger to Friday outings for Alpine, having previously run in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the past two seasons as part of F1’s rules requirements for rookies to get two outings over the course of a campaign. This is his first outing this season.

Jack Doohan, Alpine Photo by: Alpine

In announcing the plans for Doohan, Famin did not make any reference to it being linked to what happened in Monaco.

He said: “With Jack’s great work in the simulator in recent races, we can count on his valuable feedback in Montreal.”

Doohan, who is focusing on reserve and simulator duties for Alpine this year after electing not to continue in F2, will be hoping that a strong performance for the team will boost his chances of getting the nod for 2025.

“I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season,” he said.

Ocon, who took to social media last week to hit out at the abuse he had received for his part in the Monaco collision, said he was looking forward to getting back behind the wheel finally in Canada and getting on with the season.

“A lot has been said in recent days, so I am very much looking forward to driving again and getting back out on track,” he said.

“My focus and energy is fully dedicated to the team and maximising our results on track, starting already this weekend in Canada.”