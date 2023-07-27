Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Alpine F1 driver Gasly admits to "contradictory" emotions over racing at Spa

Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly admits to still feeling conflicting emotions on racing at Spa-Francorchamps, ahead of a special event to remember close friend Anthoine Hubert.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

The Frenchman has invited all F1, F2 and F3 personnel to take part in a special 'Run for Anthoine' around Spa on Thursday night in honour of the late Hubert, who was killed in an F2 crash over the 2019 GP weekend.

The event has added poignancy following the recent death of Dilano van 't Hoff in a Formula Regional European Championship race at Spa earlier this month, with a moment being set aside this evening to honour him as well.

For Gasly, the run is the best way he feels he can pay tribute Hubert, as he says that he always struggles to balance his emotions of loving the Spa track but recalling the dark day when his friend died.

"I'm someone that is emotional," said Gasly ahead of the Belgian GP.

"I think I link places with emotions, and I've had the worst emotions of my life here. But at the same time, it's one of my favourite tracks, so it's very contradictory.

"I love this track, and I love racing this track, but at the same time I'll never forget what I felt going down these stairs [in the paddock] when my parents told me the news.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, lays flowers in memory of Anthoine Hubert

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, lays flowers in memory of Anthoine Hubert

Photo by: Jean Petin / Motorsport Images

"It's obviously tough, but I accept the sport that we do, and it's things you have got to live with. It's also life, as sad as it can be."

Gasly said the idea of a run for Hubert has been bubbling away for months and, although it may not seem important to the wider world, it means a lot to him personally.

"It might be small things for people, but it's a lot bigger for me, and a lot more meaningful," he said.

"It was a conversation which started early in the season. Everybody knows how close I was with Anthoine and I think they all know also how close he was with the team.

"This was organised well before the tragic incident which happened a couple of weeks ago, but I just think it's great that we all as a community, when these things happen, everyone that is a part of Formula 1, whether it's F2 or F3, the racing family comes together."

