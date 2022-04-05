Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push Next / Miami GP boss wants F1 racegoers to think "this is different"
Formula 1 News

Alpine: F1 rivals helped out "massively" by floor stay concession

Alpine thinks that rival Formula 1 teams gained "massively" from the FIA's pre-season concession in allowing floor stays to help alleviate porpoising problems.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alpine: F1 rivals helped out "massively" by floor stay concession

F1's move to ground effect designs this season triggered headaches in early testing, with most outfits suffering from their cars bouncing down the straights.

Several teams found that the problems were exacerbated at high speed by their floors flexing down at the edges, which better sealed air flow under the car but led to a sudden increase in downforce.

A number of squads, including Mercedes, fitted stays in testing to strengthen the edges of the floor to stop this movement, while a rule change was agreed that allowed their use in grands prix weekends as well.

Alpine says that the concession to allow stays did not help its own cause though, because it had deliberately created a strong enough floor that would not flex in the first place.

It did this even though that meant accepting its car would be heavier than teams who went for a less sturdy flexible solution that suffered subsequent problems.

Pat Fry, Alpine's chief technical officer, says that the addition of stays meant other teams who had gone for the lightweight floors therefore gained more when they were allowed to run the stays.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com about how on top of porpoising and floor flexing Alpine was, Fry said: "I wouldn't say we've been clever and designed around porpoising or whatever.

"We designed our car for maximum performance, but accepting that it was going to be slightly heavier and slightly overweight.

"We put a lot of stiffness in the floor and our wide top body also allows you a stiffer installation. So that's helped us out, to be honest.

"But it was a bit of a cop-out when a stay was added. But what can I say? That was a bit frustrating.

"We haven't put it [the stay] on because we're already stiff enough, and I expect that has helped other people out massively.

"That's all part of the game. We just have to take it on the chin and design around it for the next upgrade. You can make a lighter car but we've already spent the weight."

Alpine is expected to bring a host of updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix later this month, with Fry suggesting that the floor stay situation meant it would now have to look at weight saving as well as pure performance gains.

"We need to do both," he said. "Clearly there's lap time in everything, but we've got to just work through things sensibly.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We've got some upgrades coming along over the next two or three races. All of which are kind of based on our knowledge before seeing everyone run.

"Then there's obviously a load more coming through, after everyone has seen interesting things on other cars. We want to try and claw back as much [weight] as possible. We're not that far over, but you want to be a couple of kilos under."

Read Also:

Fry admitted, however, that teams were having to carefully juggle the weight of components with potential reliability issues in making things too fragile.

"It is quite a challenge," he said. "In running over kerbs we're obviously making things stiffer and heavier to try and survive.

"So it's a bit of a battle. You normally have a car that puts on five kilos in the first half of the season while you try and make it live reliably, and with these cars (and the floor design), by kerbing and the way things are going to get damaged, we're a lot more vulnerable to that now."

shares
comments

Related video

The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push
Previous article

The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push
Next article

Miami GP boss wants F1 racegoers to think "this is different"

Miami GP boss wants F1 racegoers to think "this is different"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.