Subscribe
View more
Previous / FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot Next / AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
Formula 1 News

Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022

The Alpine Formula 1 team posted a profit of over £26.2m in 2022 as it continued to generate good income while keeping a lid on costs.

Adam Cooper
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Boosted by the arrival of new title sponsor BWT and the prize money associated with fourth place in the world championship, the team increased its income from £201,485,000 in 2021 to £249,038,000 last year, representing a gain of 23.6%.

Cost of sales, the measure of what the team spent on its overall operation, rose at a slower rate of 21.6% from £145,264,000 to £170,395,000.

The team notes that “whilst operations have been impacted by inflation, a second year of financial regulations coupled with a disciplined approach to cost control has led to an improvement in operating margin of 37%, resulting in an operating profit of £36.6m.”

That figure was some £9.5m higher than in 2021, but the final post-tax profit figure of £26,214,000 was actually down by £2.9m.

The numbers also show that Renault’s marketing contribution to the team’s turnover fell from £60.6m to £42.2m, reflecting the fact that it had increased revenue from other sources.

Enstone headcount figures showed an increase from 820 in 2021 to 871 in 2022 as the team continued its expansion, although the rise was mostly in administration, with only 14 people added in engineering and production.

The headline number makes for an interesting comparison with Alpine’s close on-track rival Aston Martin, which officially employed only 504 people in 2022.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, that is explained by the fact that the Silverstone team currently buys transmissions and other systems from Mercedes, and outsources manufacturing and other services, resulting in a smaller full-time staff.

The 2022 season also saw Renault briefly take full ownership of the team via its subsidiary Grigny (UK).

In March it acquired the small shareholding that had been retained by Genii after the sale of the then Lotus outfit to the French manufacturer in 2015.

As previously reported, as of this summer the team has new shareholders following the purchase of 24% by three financial entities, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among those involved.

Read Also:
shares
comments

FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot

AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

Formula 1

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role

Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role

Formula 1

Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role Vandoorne hopes Peugeot WEC drive won’t compromise Aston Martin F1 reserve role

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview 2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

F1 Formula 1

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024

Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024 Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe