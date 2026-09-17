Alpine hires former Mercedes F1 tech chief Mike Elliott as CTO
Alpine has bolstered its Formula 1 team with the appointment of former Mercedes technical director Elliott
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alpine has appointed Mike Elliott as chief technical officer of its Formula 1 team, further bolstering the Enstone-based team's technical structure.
Alpine announced on Thursday that Elliott will "oversee the technical and engineering functions at the team's factory at Enstone" in what is a newly created position as CTO.
For the 52-year-old Briton, it presents a return to Enstone after serving as the team's principal aerodynamicist in its Renault and Lotus days. Elliott then went on to join Mercedes as its head of aerodynamics, helping the team make a head start on the 2014 regulations. Elliott rose to the position of technical director and chief technical officer, trading positions with James Allison, before leaving the Brackley squad in 2023.
"He has a proven track record in the sport, having contributed to an impressive eight constructors' and eight drivers' championships," Alpine stated. "Elliott's arrival at Enstone strengthens the team's technical capabilities as the team looks to build on the improved performances on track and close the gap to the top four teams."
Current executive technical director David Sanchez is understood to be reporting into Elliott, who is overseeing the entire technical area of the outfit.
After sacrificing last year, Alpine has made a strong start to the 2026 regulations, fighting Racing Bulls for fifth in the constructors' championship. The 2026 campaign is Alpine's first as a customer team of Mercedes.
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