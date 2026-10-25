Formula 1 United States GP
Alpine issues statement after Jeremy Clarkson's controversial Franco Colapinto comments
Alpine has publicly backed Franco Colapinto after Jeremy Clarkson joked on live TV that the driver had received a grid penalty "for being Argentinian"
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 12:24 AM
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Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Alpine has released a statement in support of its driver Franco Colapinto after former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson joked on Sky Sports F1 that the driver had been given a grid penalty "for being Argentinian".
Clarkson is spending the United States Grand Prix weekend with the Enstone outfit, which he has supported for several years as his local team, and he appeared on the live Sky Sports F1 broadcast at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of qualifying.
The Clarkson's Farm presenter discussed several topics, including Colapinto's grid penalty, Martin Brundle's grid walk and Lewis Hamilton's partner, Kim Kardashian.
"Franco’s got a grid penalty for being Argentinian. Probably. Well, I’d give him one for that," Clarkson joked when asked about Alpine's chances at the United States Grand Prix.
"But anyway, that’s just because of what happened when we went there," he added, referencing one of the most controversial Top Gear episodes from when he, along with co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond, visited Patagonia in 2014.
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
The trio fled the country when protests broke out and the crew was pelted with stones after Clarkson drove a Porsche 928 carrying the number plate H982 FKL, which locals believed was a reference to the 1982 Falklands War. Clarkson and the Top Gear crew have insisted the number plate was a coincidence and have denied it was chosen on purpose.
Alpine released a statement following Clarkson's comments, backing Colapinto.
"We at Alpine are aware of the comments made by a team guest in a recent television interview in Austin," the team said. "Franco is our driver and has our full support."
While the statement does not name Clarkson, it closely followed the 66-year-old's comments.
Colapinto was handed a 10-place grid penalty for this weekend's United States Grand Prix for receiving his fourth new control electronics unit of the 2026 season.
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