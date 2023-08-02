Subscribe
Previous / Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Formula 1 News

Alpine lacks lead F1 driver in Hamilton and Verstappen mould, says former boss

Alpine lacks a number one driver who can act as a “team boss” like those at Red Bull and Mercedes, according to the Formula 1 squad’s ex-manager Cyril Abiteboul.

Matt Kew
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Following the replacement of Laurent Rossi as Alpine CEO, team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane have left by mutual consent following last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

With chief technical officer Pat Fry also moving to Williams, the attention on Enstone has been squarely focused at the depleted senior-level structure.

But Abiteboul, who served as managing director of the team under its previous Renault guise until a 2021 rebrand, reckons the team also requires a clearly defined talismanic lead driver.

Speaking to broadcast network France Info, the current Hyundai World Rally team boss said Alpine needed to take inspiration from Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes or Sebastian Vettel then Max Verstappen taking charge at Red Bull.

He said of current drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly: “Two names is one too many.

“When you close your eyes and think of Mercedes, you think of Lewis Hamilton - even though Nico Rosberg did some extraordinary things.

“When you think of Red Bull, you think of the first cycle around Sebastian Vettel. Then the second cycle around Max Verstappen.

“You need a driver who is also a bit of a team boss, and this power of personification is fundamental. At the moment, the grid is very competitive with all cars finishing on the same lap.

“In a while, there will be a near-level playing field. What will make the difference is ambition and determination.”

Alain Prost, Renault F1 Team Non-Executive Director with Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport F1 Managing Director

Alain Prost, Renault F1 Team Non-Executive Director with Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport F1 Managing Director

Photo by: Renault Sport

When Abiteboul was at the helm, the squad paired Nico Hulkenberg with Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo before placing the Australian alongside team-mate Ocon for 2020.

Abiteboul added that the current upheaval at Alpine, and absence of a leader, risked the “team spirit and culture”, elements that were now both deficient at the team.

He said: “Every element that is changed potentially puts the team spirit and culture at risk. It is these two aspects in particular that are lacking at Alpine.

“The investments have been made, the resources, the group's ambitions, the corporate strategy with the Alpine brand - it's all there. When a team has everything, it needs something that transcends it, someone to drive it.

“The strength of an individual who can pull 1,000 people together is very unifying.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check

McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check

Formula 1
Belgian GP

McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

NAS NASCAR Cup

Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire

Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire

NAS NASCAR Cup

Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe