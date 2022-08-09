Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications Next / F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?
Formula 1 News

Alpine: Ocon has what it takes to lead the F1 team in 2023

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer believes that Esteban Ocon has what it takes to lead the team following Fernando Alonso’s departure at the end of this season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine: Ocon has what it takes to lead the F1 team in 2023

Szafnauer says that the Frenchman's only weakness is that he can take too long to find the limits at the start of the race weekend.

Aston Martin announced last week that it had signed Alonso for 2023, and it's not yet clear who will replace him at the Enstone outfit.

The team had hoped to slot reserve driver Oscar Piastri into the seat, and announced him last Wednesday. However, the Australian is understood to have signed a contract with McLaren and quickly took to social media to deny that he would be racing for Alpine next year.

While Alpine is still pursuing its claim on Piastri, with the matter expected to go to the Contract Recognition Board, the team management is now considering other drivers.

The list includes former Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg, but many of the candidates have less experience than Ocon, potentially leaving him as de facto team leader next year.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer says that Ocon proved his worth alongside Sergio Perez at Force India/Racing Point in 2017 and 2018.

"Esteban is a super talent," he noted. "I worked with him at Force India and those were the days of Sergio Perez as his teammate.

"And he was as quick as Sergio and raced Sergio hard, and if you remember those days, they were always together on the grid. And sometimes they even came together in the races! And we see what Sergio is capable of.

"With Fernando too, although Fernando's got the skill and the talent to get a lap out of the car very quickly. He needs three or four laps and he's at 99%, or 99.9%, and that extra 0.1% comes with a few laps more, if you know what I mean, whereas Esteban takes a little bit more time to get the maximum out of the car.

"But ultimately, on Saturday, and then Sunday, he's there. So he needs to learn a little bit to get there a bit faster. But we're working with him on that.

"And thereafter, can he lead the team? For sure he's getting better and better. He's got a race win under his belt. He's scored good points for us this year. And he'll learn more by the time we get to next year."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications
Previous article

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications
Next article

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications
Formula 1

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications

Mercedes: Flashes of F1 form are “annoying” trait of W13
Formula 1

Mercedes: Flashes of F1 form are “annoying” trait of W13

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call Canadian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

McLaren explains gaps between F1 qualifying and race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren explains gaps between F1 qualifying and race pace

McLaren Formula 1 team boss Andreas Seidl has explained that being able to mask the car's lack of downforce in qualifying is behind the large discrepancy between qualifying and race pace.

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

The role of a team principal is a varied and important one, but who are the team principals and what do they do? Read on to find out...

Alpine: Ocon has what it takes to lead the F1 team in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon has what it takes to lead the F1 team in 2023

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer believes that Esteban Ocon has what it takes to lead the team following Fernando Alonso’s departure at the end of this season.

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren carries risky implications

After the 2006 Formula 1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony was a frustrated man, despite his son - at the time a star in GP2 - had just scored a memorable double win in that weekend's feature and sprint events.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
14 h
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.