Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group Next / Ferrari sees no need for F1 changes at Maranello over summer
Formula 1 News

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 2023

Oscar Piastri says he has not signed a deal to race for Alpine in Formula 1 next season, just hours after the team stated otherwise.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 2023

Earlier today Alpine released a statement saying reigning FIA Formula 2 champion Piastri would take Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso’s seat at its F1 team next year.

The news came without any comment from Piastri both in the press release and on his own social media channels, with the announcement on the Australian driver’s future also coming in the middle of the night in his home country.

This fuelled suggestions that the Piastri situation was more complicated than it appeared, with the Australian and his manager Mark Webber having recently made moves to try to get him in at McLaren next season.

Piastri has now posted a statement on Twitter saying Alpine’s statement was made without his consent, and denies he will race for the team in F1 next year.

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year,” Piastri wrote.

“This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

 

Double F1 champion Alonso’s shock announcement that he had signed a two-year deal with Aston Martin for next year blew the F1 driver market open as the series heads into its summer break.

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer told a select group of media, including Motorsport.com, on Tuesday morning that the team only knew of Alonso’s decision when the press release was issued.

With it looking unlikely that Piastri would have a place at Alpine for 2023 prior to the Alonso decision, it is understood that he and his manager Webber were close to a deal with McLaren.

That would have been in place of Daniel Ricciardo, whose future within McLaren has been uncertain for some time owing to his underwhelming performance in the car this year, despite having a deal in place for 2023.

Although break clauses in Ricciardo's contract are believed to be entirely on his side, a swoop by McLaren to get Piastri in on a long-term deal could be enough to make him realise that his long-term future may well be better assured elsewhere.

Alpine claimed that, with Alonso moving on, the Enstone-based team had a contractual right to put Piastri into an F1 race seat for next year and seemingly exercised this earlier today with its own announcement.

That may not be the case, however, with some suggestions that Alpine had missed the deadline by which it had to commit Piastri to a 2023 F1 race seat.

It is likely, therefore, that Alpine made the announcement as a warning to others that they could face a legal battle over Piastri’s services as it had staked its claim to his services.

McLaren is yet to make any comment on the matter.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group
Previous article

Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos NFL team ownership group
Next article

Ferrari sees no need for F1 changes at Maranello over summer

Ferrari sees no need for F1 changes at Maranello over summer
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006
MotoGP

MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006

"Buzzing" Russell needs to understand shock Hungary F1 pole Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

"Buzzing" Russell needs to understand shock Hungary F1 pole

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Latest news

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season

Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will remain with its Formula 1 team for the 2023 season and beyond after signing a multi-year deal.

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

The Alpine Formula 1 team is adamant that its contract with Oscar Piastri for 2023 is legally watertight, despite the Australian insisting he will not drive for the Enstone team.

Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton says beating both Ferrari cars was a “huge” result for Mercedes in Hungary given its struggles to compete so far this year in Formula 1.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
2 h
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
22 h
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
23 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.