Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

By:

The Monaco GP was "a glitch" in the Alpine Formula 1 team's recent progression, according to the Enstone outfit's executive director Marcin Budkowski.

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

The team struggled for most of the weekend to get its tyres to work.

Esteban Ocon started 11th and took advantage of two retirements ahead to salvage two points for ninth, while Fernando Alonso qualified only 17th, and moved up to 13th at the flag.

The result meant Alpine lose two places in the constructors' championship to Aston Martin and AlphaTauri, both of whom scored well in Monaco.

"It could be worse," Budkowski told Motorsport.com. "Unfortunately, our competitors made the most of the race, and especially the ones that were behind us and that were scoring even bigger points because two of the leaders dropped out.

"So in the championship it's painful. It was a bad weekend for us, honestly.

"We struggled from Thursday with pace and mostly tyre temperatures. And although we kind of recovered a bit with Esteban in qualifying, he managed to qualify in a decent position, the car wasn't at that stage set up for tyres that were working.

"So overall, it's a bit of a weekend to forget. However, there's lots of learnings to get from it as well."

Read Also:

Asked why Alonso appeared to suffer more, Budkowski said: "They were both struggling, on Thursday and Saturday morning. The difference was that Esteban managed to switch his tyres on in Q1, run two, and Fernando didn't.

"Obviously not a good qualifying, but made a lot worse by the fact that the tyre didn't switch on. I firmly that believe that had Fernando managed to switch on the tyres on his car as well, he would have been competitive.

"And to be honest, I think had we managed to get them to work earlier in the weekend, Esteban would have been in Q3."

Budkowski insisted that Monaco wasn't relevant to the bigger picture.

"I don't believe that this is a weekend that is relevant to the progression we've shown in Portugal and Barcelona.

"So we need to make sure that we leave it behind, and we also get the learning from this weekend to make sure we progress and especially don't get caught out in Baku again.

"It's car, tyres, circuit and atmospheric conditions, they are the four variables to the equation. I believe it's a glitch in our progression."

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Previous article

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Teams Alpine
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

23h
2
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo

23h
4
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
5
Formula 1

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

1h
Latest news
Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression
Formula 1

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

5h
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

5h
Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

6h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
3h

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo 00:36
Formula 1
6h

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
22h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure 00:42
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday
Formula 1

Why Perez has to become another Mr Saturday

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alonso: Alpine has "question marks" after Monaco Q1 exit Monaco GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has "question marks" after Monaco Q1 exit

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021
Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon "a significantly improved driver" in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
5h
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression
Formula 1 Formula 1

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

Latest news

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression
Formula 1 Formula 1

Painful Monaco GP "a glitch" in Alpine's F1 progression

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.