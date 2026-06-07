Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Points leader Tyler Reddick crashes out in wild restart pileup at Michigan

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Points leader Tyler Reddick crashes out in wild restart pileup at Michigan

Winners and losers from F1's Monaco Grand Prix mayhem

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Winners and losers from F1's Monaco Grand Prix mayhem

Zilisch wrecks twice in first ten laps at Michigan, records third straight DNF

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Zilisch wrecks twice in first ten laps at Michigan, records third straight DNF

Kimi Antonelli celebrates Monaco GP win with spectacular harbour jump

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Kimi Antonelli celebrates Monaco GP win with spectacular harbour jump

Lewis Hamilton reveals ADUO order as Mercedes, Ferrari get F1 engine help

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton reveals ADUO order as Mercedes, Ferrari get F1 engine help

No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Monaco GP
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Alpine requests FIA ‘right of review’ over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alpine requests FIA ‘right of review’ over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin fastest at test day

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Aston Martin fastest at test day
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Alpine requests FIA ‘right of review’ over penalties which cost Monaco GP podium

Both Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto were hit with penalties for speeding in the pitlane, costing the team a podium finish

Stuart Codling
Stuart Codling
Edited:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly said he had been “robbed” of a podium in Monaco after finishing third on the road, and his team agrees.

The Alpine team posted a statement which read: “After the result of today’s Monaco Grand Prix, BWT Alpine Formula One Team can confirm it has requested a Right of Review from the FIA following the penalties applied for pit lane speeding.”

Read Also:

Both Gasly and Franco Colapinto were penalised for exceeding the pitlane speed limit – twice in Gasly’s case, resulting in 10 seconds being added to his race time. That dropped him from third place on the road to seventh overall.

There appear to be questions to answer here, since Gasly and Colapinto were not the only drivers to be penalised for the same offence. Lewis Hamilton, who was classified second, also collected a penalty but was able to serve it while pitting again under the late-race safety car.

Oscar Piastri and George Russell were among the others to be penalised, and several teams warned their drivers to be cautious about how they approached the pit entry. Gasly’s second penalty for speeding came when he was bunched up in the field following the safety car through the pitlane – and it’s understood the margin on both occasions was less than 1km/h over the limit.

"I know for a fact that what's in the car is below the 60kph [speed limit],” Gasly told media including Motorsport.com after the race.

“And I know on both occasions I've put it [the pitlane speed limiter] way before the line. That's probably the most simple setting you can put in a Formula 1 car.

"When you have three or four teams that get caught for speeding... Hopefully it rings a bell to the guys that they need to check exactly what's going on because it's just not right."

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

In Formula 1 the pitlane speed limit is not enforced by a single speed ‘gun’, since this would create an obvious loophole for teams to exploit. It is calculated as an average in the so-called “fast lane” using the FIA transponders and electronic timing loops embedded in the track surface.

This has created unusual scenarios in the past, such as in Singapore in 2009 when Sebastian Vettel was penalised for speeding in the pitlane. Although his Red Bull team subsequently provided data to back up its claim that Vettel had never exceeded the speed limit, and he had simply taken a different line at the pit entry, the result stood.

Interestingly, Alex Albon was warned that the penalties were related to “cutting the line around the Cadillac area”. There is a school of thought that the slightly different configuration of the pit exit this year, to allow for the space required by an additional F1 team, has tempted several drivers to stray over the line denoting the fast lane as it curves left towards the exit.

But Alpine faces almost insurmountable hurdles in securing a successful right of review. The bar to this has been set very high to dissuade teams from making fatuous protests.

The test is that the team must provide a “significant and relevant new element” of evidence which was unavailable to the stewards when the original decision was made.

Read Also:

In this case, it’s understood that the FIA discussed the issue of the pitlane configuration with the teams before the event, hence the drivers being cautioned to keep their noses clean at the pit entry and exit. Given the method of calculating average speeds, snipping off a few centimetres here and there could easily make a car look like it was exceeding the limit even when it wasn’t.

Given the requirement for evidence to be “significant and new”, Alpine’s chances of success are quite small.

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
61

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari explains Charles Leclerc Monaco GP strategy call
Next article Lewis Hamilton reveals ADUO order as Mercedes, Ferrari get F1 engine help

Top Comments
More from
Stuart Codling

George Russell “beyond frustration” after dismal, point-less Monaco GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
George Russell “beyond frustration” after dismal, point-less Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP live commentary and updates - Kimi Antonelli takes dominant win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP live commentary and updates - Kimi Antonelli takes dominant win

How Kimi Antonelli's "magic lap" stole pole from Max Verstappen in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
How Kimi Antonelli's "magic lap" stole pole from Max Verstappen in Monaco
More from
Pierre Gasly

Explained: Why so many F1 drivers were penalised for pitlane speeding in Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Explained: Why so many F1 drivers were penalised for pitlane speeding in Monaco

Heartbroken Pierre Gasly says he's been "robbed" of F1 Monaco GP podium

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Heartbroken Pierre Gasly says he's been "robbed" of F1 Monaco GP podium

Alpine continues quest to fix Pierre Gasly's mystifying car issues

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alpine continues quest to fix Pierre Gasly's mystifying car issues
More from
Alpine

Alpine told Gucci partnership "speaks volumes" as Enstone revival gathers pace

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alpine told Gucci partnership "speaks volumes" as Enstone revival gathers pace

The changing fortunes of F1's drivers with a point to prove

Formula 1
Canadian GP
The changing fortunes of F1's drivers with a point to prove

Mercedes pulls out of Alpine F1 share talks over asking price

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes pulls out of Alpine F1 share talks over asking price

Latest news

Points leader Tyler Reddick crashes out in wild restart pileup at Michigan

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Points leader Tyler Reddick crashes out in wild restart pileup at Michigan

Winners and losers from F1's Monaco Grand Prix mayhem

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Winners and losers from F1's Monaco Grand Prix mayhem

Zilisch wrecks twice in first ten laps at Michigan, records third straight DNF

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Zilisch wrecks twice in first ten laps at Michigan, records third straight DNF

Kimi Antonelli celebrates Monaco GP win with spectacular harbour jump

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Kimi Antonelli celebrates Monaco GP win with spectacular harbour jump

Feature

Discover prime content

No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Why Toto Wolff may need to try some distraction tactics

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Oleg Karpov
Why Toto Wolff may need to try some distraction tactics

From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Max Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Max Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?

How Kimi Antonelli's "magic lap" stole pole from Max Verstappen in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Stuart Codling
How Kimi Antonelli's "magic lap" stole pole from Max Verstappen in Monaco
View more