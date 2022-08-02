Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win Next / Honda to continue Red Bull F1 technical support until 2025
Formula 1 News

Alpine says contract terms won't allow Piastri to join McLaren F1

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer insists that Oscar Piastri is contractually obliged to drive for the team in 2023 now that a race seat is available.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine says contract terms won't allow Piastri to join McLaren F1

Piastri and his manager Mark Webber are understood to have agreed a deal to go to McLaren when it appeared that Alpine’s only choice was to place the youngster at Williams for a year.

Alpine’s plan had been to keep Fernando Alonso on board for one more season before taking Piastri, but the Spaniard’s unexpected departure has moved the goalposts and the Alpine seat is available after all.

It’s not year clear whether Piastri will push on with the McLaren deal or accept that he has an obligation to drive for Alpine.

"I'm not privy to whatever pre-arrangements he has with McLaren, if any at all,” Szafnauer said when asked by Motorsport.com about Piastri’s intentions.

“But I hear the same rumours that you do in the pitlane. But what I do know is that he does have contractual obligations to us. And we do to him. And we've been honouring those obligations all year.

"And those obligations, last through '23, and possibly in '24, if some options are taken up.

“And our obligations to him this year was to be a reserve driver, to also put him in last year's car for a significant amount of time. We're well over half that programme of 5000 kilometres, which isn't insignificant, in last year's car, in preparation for a race next year.

“Also FP1s, simulation work, and we've been performing those obligations on both sides. So he's been performing, we've been performing.

"So therefore we do have a legal contract with him into the future for '23. And if an option is taken up, for '24. So I don't know what he's done with McLaren. Like I said, I'm not privy to that."

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Asked if Piastri or his management have indicated that he doesn’t intend to race for Alpine Szafnauer said: "Oscar and his camp are considering their options, whatever that means."

Szafnauer also indicated that he has had little contact with Webber since the Alonso news broke.

“This just happened on Monday. So it's now Tuesday, his manager is in Australia, there's a bit of a time difference.

“But I've been trying to get hold of Mark and wrote some text messages and some emails to him, as well. So give us a bit of time. Oscar is our number one preferred candidate. And that's what we're going to do."

Regarding Piastri’s apparent reluctance to be placed at Williams, Szafnauer said: "The contractual terms, those details we don't like to disclose, but it was on the team's side to say, not on the driver's side.

"It is true that every racing car driver wants to drive for the best team possible.

"And if you're posed with choices of perhaps a top of the midfield team versus, somebody that isn't there, of course you're going to choose the team that has better potential in the future. So that was a consideration.

“But if you know if your choice is driving in F1, or sitting out another year, I would imagine you're going to choose driving in F1."

Szafnauer stressed that the situation is now different: "Now that there's a bit of clarity as Fernando has chosen to go to Aston, Oscar's choice isn't to be placed somewhere else, like Williams, as opposed to a leading midfield team.

"Once that choice is your choice in front of you, I can understand it. But otherwise, I can't understand it, you know what I mean?

“We need to now like I said, progress this, this only happened yesterday. It's now Tuesday. So we will sit down and progress what our future driver line-ups going be. And I would imagine the choices aren't different.”

He added: “There shouldn't be any complications. If everyone is true to the agreements that they signed back only a few months ago, we should be able to move forward with the agreements that we have in place."

Szafnauer made it clear that Alpine has spent a lot of money and resources in preparing Piastri for F1, and thus it won’t let him go without a fight.

“That's a significant amount of investment. It's more than just the financial investment, it's also an emotional one, and getting him ready for what we hope is a successful F1 career.

“It's not every F1 team that does that for an academy driver that's come through, but we've chosen to do that to get him ready.

"And we've only done that with a view of having him race here in the future. We wouldn't have done that, if the view was to get him prepared for one of our competitors.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win
Previous article

The five factors that helped Verstappen pull off surprise Hungary F1 win
Next article

Honda to continue Red Bull F1 technical support until 2025

Honda to continue Red Bull F1 technical support until 2025
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023
Formula 1

FIA set to finalise stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team
Formula 1

Szafnauer: No issue in bringing Ricciardo back to Alpine F1 team

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season

Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will remain with its Formula 1 team for the 2023 season and beyond after signing a multi-year deal.

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

The Alpine Formula 1 team is adamant that its contract with Oscar Piastri for 2023 is legally watertight, despite the Australian insisting he will not drive for the Enstone team.

Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton says beating both Ferrari cars was a “huge” result for Mercedes in Hungary given its struggles to compete so far this year in Formula 1.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
2 h
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
22 h
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
23 h
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.