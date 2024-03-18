Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp
Alpine team boss Bruno Famin says the "shock" of having the slowest Formula 1 car in 2024 further confirmed that changing its technical structure was the right thing to do.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ocon: Racing F1 rivals showed Alpine weaknesses
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1's 2024 pecking order?
Latest news
Snorkel exhauts to make top-tier return at WRC Safari Rally
KTM drops two-time Dakar winner Toby Price from factory programme
The key MotoGP change that has gone under the radar in 2024
Bezzecchi details “frustrating” time on 2023 Ducati MotoGP bike
Prime
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments