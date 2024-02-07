Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car
Alpine is the latest Formula 1 team to launch its 2024 season, taking the covers off the A524 car driven by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
Watch: Alpine launches the A524
Alpine A524
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A524
Photo by: Alpine
