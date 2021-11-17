Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Next / F1 stewards set date for Mercedes' new Verstappen/Hamilton evidence
Formula 1 News

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Esteban Ocon admits he and Alpine Formula 1 teammate Fernando Alonso pushed team tactics "to the limit" in order to try to beat AlphaTauri rival Pierre Gasly in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Alpine F1 duo pushed team tactics "to the limit" to stave off Gasly

Alpine and AlphaTauri arrived in Interlagos equal on points in the constructors' championship, both having scored 106 points in their fight for fifth place.

The French squad appeared to focus on controlling Gasly during the race, and Ocon asked on the radio to get Alonso to help him keep Gasly behind by staying within DRS distance.

Having pitted later than Ocon, Alonso had stronger race pace later on and the team instructed Ocon to exchange positions in order to try to pressure Gasly.

Eventually the AlphaTauri driver found a way past both rivals to finish in seventh position ahead of the Alpine duo.

Ocon, whose teammate Alonso gave him back the position later in the race, conceded the tactics pushed team cooperation to ultimate limit.

"It was fun and, yeah, we pushed it to the limit," said Ocon. "So what happened is that we switched position with Fernando once.

"Then Fernando was in front and Gasly caught up to us, and then I said in the radio 'would be good if Fernando could give me the DRS', you know, to try and keep Gasly, and he reacted straightaway.

"He did so, you know, changed his line into the last corner, so I take the inside, not have the dirty air and then be close to him on the exit.

"Basically we managed to keep Gasly behind for three or four laps and he would have passed us straightaway if we didn't do any tactics like that.

"It was hard, but fair. I think we've shown how strong the team spirit is and how ready we are to take that fight until the end," he added.

Asked if he thought the tactics could have left Gasly unhappy, Ocon said: "As I said, we pushed it to the limit, but that's the only chance we have to beat them in the constructors'.

"It's been not enough unfortunately for us to stay in front, but we keep the championship tied one more time. And that's good."

Read Also:

Despite being beaten by Gasly, the Interlagos results allowed Alpine to stay level on points with AlphaTauri thanks to the double-points finish.

Although Alonso appeared to have superior pace than Ocon, the Spaniard said he never considered fighting his teammate for position instead of getting the team to ask for the exchange.

"You will never attack your teammate, probably, because you have to run very close to the other car and you will damage the tyres, so you don't want to put that situation.

"And maybe at the beginning of the year you may try, but now we want to score points with both cars.

"That's our main strength as a team, you know, we are fighting with a very fast AlphaTauri, but they have one car, and we have two cars. So we cannot do anything with ourselves."

shares
comments

Related video

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash
Previous article

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash
Next article

F1 stewards set date for Mercedes' new Verstappen/Hamilton evidence

F1 stewards set date for Mercedes' new Verstappen/Hamilton evidence
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Video Inside
Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine Mexican GP
Formula 1

Mercedes should be stronger in Mexico with "optimised" F1 engine

Williams: Altitude won't cause F1 engine reliability worries Mexican GP
Formula 1

Williams: Altitude won't cause F1 engine reliability worries

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly highlights visibility issue with 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1

Gasly highlights visibility issue with 2022 F1 cars

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Alpine More from
Alpine
Aston Martin F1 boss Szafnauer set for shock switch to Alpine
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 boss Szafnauer set for shock switch to Alpine

Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes Bahrain II
WEC

Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

FIA insists it isn’t being killjoy over seatbelt ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists it isn’t being killjoy over seatbelt ruling

Analysis: Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Ferrari’s latest F1 brake experiments

Sainz: F1 gravel traps would have solved Verstappen-Hamilton incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: F1 gravel traps would have solved Verstappen-Hamilton incident

F1 stewards set date for Mercedes' new Verstappen/Hamilton evidence
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stewards set date for Mercedes' new Verstappen/Hamilton evidence

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
4 h
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
10 h
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.