Alpine thanks FIA and FOM for transparency as Pierre Gasly gets Monaco podium back

Pierre Gasly had originally crossed the finish line in third place in Monaco, but was later demoted to seventh after receiving two separate five-second penalties for allegedly exceeding the 60km/h pitlane speed limit.

However, the FIA stewards overturned both penalties on Friday after concluding that Gasly had not exceeded the speed limit on either occasion. The decision followed a Right of Review request from Alpine, which successfully proved that its driver had not breached the regulations.

A crucial element in the case proved to be evidence provided by Formula One Management, which acknowledged that the distance used by the official timing system to calculate speeds in the first pitlane timing zone was inaccurate for the Monaco layout.

As a result, the stewards rescinded both penalties and reinstated Gasly to the third position he occupied when he crossed the finish line.

Alpine welcomed the outcome and thanked both the FIA and Formula One Management for their handling of the case.

"We welcome the decision made by the FIA to deem our Right of Review as admissible following the final classification of last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix," the team said in a statement. "As a result, the Stewards have rescinded the two five-second penalties imposed on car #10, which reinstates the team’s third place finish.

"We would like to thank the FIA and Formula One Management for their transparency and co-operation throughout the Right of Review process and for reaching this decision.

"The team’s focus is now very much on this weekend’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and striving for the best possible result with both of its cars."

The revised classification sees Gasly return to third place ahead of Isack Hadjar, who had inherited the final podium position after the penalties were applied.

The change also has implications for both championships. Instead of the six points awarded for seventh place, Gasly now receives 15 points for third, giving him an additional nine points in the drivers' standings. Alpine also gains nine extra points in the constructors' championship.

The FIA stewards concluded that while the timing process used in Monaco followed established procedures, the method used to determine the distance between timing loops was not suitable for the revised geometry of the Monaco pitlane, resulting in an incorrect calculation of Gasly's average speed.

After reviewing evidence submitted by Alpine, the FIA and Formula One Management, the stewards determined that Gasly had not exceeded the 60km/h speed limit and therefore cancelled both penalties.

Other penalties issued for pitlane speeding during the Monaco Grand Prix will remain in place. In their ruling, the stewards acknowledged that some drivers had already served penalties during the race, affecting both their strategies and final results, but noted that no other competitor submitted a Right of Review request within the permitted timeframe. As a result, Gasly's case was the only one that could be reconsidered.

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday