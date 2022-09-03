Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour Next / Szafnauer denies Alpine showed lack of loyalty to Piastri
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week

Alpine will make a call immediately after this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix to decide if it ends its Formula 1 relationship with Oscar Piastri early.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week

In the wake of the Contract Recognition Board deciding that Alpine has no claims to the Australian for next year, it has been confirmed that he will be joining McLaren in 2023.

For now, Piastri remains as Alpine’s official reserve driver – and he is continuing to work with the Enstone-based squad in its simulator over this weekend.

But with his future being elsewhere, and him joining one of Alpine’s main rivals, there remains little to gain from the squad keeping him on board and learning about the team’s technical progress.

One option is simply to end ties now, which could even make Piastri a complete free agent so he could start work with McLaren early.

Asked about the situation, Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: “He's with us this weekend, doing simulator work and he'll continue this weekend.

“There's only a couple of days left, today and tomorrow. And then on Monday we will get together with him and decide how we go forward.”

He added: “We'll decide on Monday. We'll decide then. I don't want to think about it here. Because there's more considerations to be had.”

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While Szafnauer had been confident before the CRB hearing about Alpine having rights to Piastri, he said his stance slightly changed when he heard McLaren’s testimony.

“Going into it, I didn't know all the arguments on the other side,” he said. “Thereafter. I mean, it took four days as everybody knows: there were good arguments on both sides.

“Walking out, I thought it was about 50/50. You know, as it turned out, they didn't rule in our favour. So I would have accepted either way.”

‘Bizarre’ sim moment

One of the most controversial aspects of the Piastri affair was Alpine’s decision to announce him as a 2023 race driver, despite it being made clear to the squad that he would not be racing for it.

Asked why, in the wake of being told by Piastri’s management team that he planned to race elsewhere, the team went ahead with the announcement, Szafnauer said: “Well, at that point, we're having discussions with Oscar and we were under the impression that the contractual arrangements we had with Oscar were valid, and that we didn't have the [need for] the CRB. So that's the reason for it.”

Szafnauer revealed last weekend that Piastri was told about the announcement going out while he was working at the team’s simulator.

That moment has been described as "bizarre" and "upsetting" by Piastri himself, because it put him in an awkward spot in front of other team members.

Pushed to clarify exactly what happened, Szafnauer said: “What I can tell and reiterate what I said before: Oscar was in the simulator. When he finished his simulator session. I went and told him of the release and to congratulate him. He smiled and said thank you.

“Were there a group of people there? I can tell you no, it was myself and the simulator technician who would happen to be in the same room.

“But if you've ever seen a simulator, it's a pretty big room: as big as it is here [in the Zandvoort press conference room]. There were three of us in that room. So it wasn't a group of people. It wasn't bizarre and he smiled and said thank you.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Previous article

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Next article

Szafnauer denies Alpine showed lack of loyalty to Piastri

Szafnauer denies Alpine showed lack of loyalty to Piastri
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour
Formula 1

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

More from
Oscar Piastri
Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling
Formula 1

Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling

Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023
Formula 1

Gasly surprised Piastri turned down Alpine F1 drive for 2023

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Alpine More from
Alpine
Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders
Formula 1

Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders

Ocon explains why he wants Schumacher at Alpine for 2023 Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ocon explains why he wants Schumacher at Alpine for 2023

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has explained how a mistake struggling in windy conditions at Zandvoort's Turn 10 cost him pole against Max Verstappen in Dutch Grand Prix qualifying.

Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez

Fernando Alonso was left frustrated after he came across the Red Bull of Sergio Perez on his final run in Q2 at the Formula 1 Dutch GP.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"

Lewis Hamilton thinks he could have qualified on the front row at Zandvoort had yellow flags not ruined his final Formula 1 qualifying lap, but doubts pole was within reach.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.