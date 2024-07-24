All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Alpine joins Racing Bulls in landing Hollywood deal, promoting Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine crossover

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Alpine Deadpool Wolverine livery

Alpine Deadpool Wolverine livery

Photo by: Alpine

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related stories

Alpine is the latest Formula 1 team to land a movie deal as it promotes the release of Hollywood film Deadpool & Wolverine with a one-off livery for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Alpine's A524 cars will race in a red, black and yellow livery showcasing main characters Deadpool and Wolverine for the Marvel movie which is set for a global release over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The team's drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and their mechanics will wear race overalls in Deadpool’s dark red hue. Ocon will also use Deadpool graphics on his red helmet, while Gasly will take inspiration from Wolverine for a yellow and black helmet design.

 

Alpine's Marvel Studios tie-up is no accident as Ryan Reynolds, who plays title character Deadpool, is a minority investor in the team.

In the film, which is a crossover of two MCU franchises, Reynolds' Deadpool crosses paths with X-Men's Wolverine character portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds came on board in June 2023 when Renault sold 24% of its shares to US-based investment group Otro Capital, which includes RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with the latter led by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenny.

The investment group also includes Michael B. Jordan and a high-profile athletes like boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool FC footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, golf star Rory McIlroy and Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has since been regularly spotted in the F1 paddock as an Alpine guest.

Alpine Deadpool Wolverine livery

Alpine Deadpool Wolverine livery

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine is the second team this month to announce a Hollywood tie-up, with RB landing a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote its summer blockbuster Twisters at the British Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda sported Twisters branding on their cars and overalls in Silverstone, and the film's stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos attended the race as guests.

"We are the team with the youngest and the most balanced fan base between male and female, and it's the perfect target audience for the movie as well. Daniel and Yuki are popular drivers," RB CEO Peter Bayer told Motorsport.com about the Twisters collaboration.

"With this deal everything had to happen very quickly, and it's great fit for both the movie and for the team. We had Daisy visit us and created some content in Silverstone, so it's a win-win situation.

"We'll continue with our off-track activities, and we have a couple of exciting livery changes, livery presentations and launch events coming soon."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Red Bull’s latest upgrades will not run at the Belgian GP
Next article Ocon joins Haas for 2025 on multi-year F1 deal

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing
Sainz: Binotto's Audi arrival doesn't influence my F1 future

Sainz: Binotto's Audi arrival doesn't influence my F1 future

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sainz: Binotto's Audi arrival doesn't influence my F1 future
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin
Renault launches study on future of Viry engine facility amid F1 project review

Renault launches study on future of Viry engine facility amid F1 project review

Formula 1
Renault launches study on future of Viry engine facility amid F1 project review
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Latest news

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin
Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

Indy IndyCar
Zak Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing
Piastri denies Hungary F1 win was "given" to him

Piastri denies Hungary F1 win was "given" to him

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Piastri denies Hungary F1 win was "given" to him

Prime

Discover prime content
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia