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Alpine's 2024 F1 car has been turned into the ultimate collector's display

A race-used gearbox carrier from Alpine's 2024 Formula 1 car has been paired with a race-spec rear wing featuring a working DRS flap for an unusual collector's display

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 5:44 PM

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A piece of Alpine's 2024 Formula 1 car is about to go up for auction, and it has been turned into something you could actually put in your living room.

F1 Authentics, the official memorabilia platform of F1, is opening bidding on a very cool 2024 race-used gearbox carrier paired with a race-spec rear wing, mounted together on a custom-built display stand. The gearbox carrier still carries its original FIA seal, and the wing keeps a working DRS flap.

It could make for an incredible thing to lean on while you look soulfully out of the window drinking your morning coffee.

What is going under the hammer

The lot, that makes up part of 'The Austin Auction,' is titled the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team 2024 Race-Used Gearbox Carrier & Rear Wing Assembly. Only the gearbox carrier is described as race-used; the rear wing is a race-specification part.

Made from carbon fibre and metal, the gearbox carrier forms part of the car's rear structure while the wing above it, still in Alpine's pink-and-blue BWT livery with Castrol branding on the endplates, manages airflow and creates downforce at the rear of the car.

The DRS flap can still be opened and closed. And what an incredible showing that would be for when you have visitors.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

While 2024 wasn't the perfect season for Alpine, it did result in a double podium for the then-all-French lineup.

After a difficult start, the team finished sixth in the constructors' standings, helped by a wet race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Esteban Ocon finished second and Pierre Gasly third.

Bidding opens at the end of this week on the F1 Authentics auction platform where you will need to sign up to see the full collection. This Alpine piece is one of several items in the auction, and the rest of the lotl look just as good as this. Bidding currently sits at $2,356 at the time of writing.

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