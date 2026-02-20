Andrea Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has confirmed that Mercedes has already identified the issue that caused him to stop on track during the morning session of the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The 19-year-old remains optimistic for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March as the Brackley outfit was able to begin work to fix the issue.

"Yeah, it hasn't been the smoothest of testing for me here in Bahrain, but that's what testing is," the Italian driver told the media in Bahrain. "It's all about testing, and it's really important to fix it now and to experience these issues now, to then be fine for the rest of the season. So I think overall...

"The team has been looking into it and already found the issue and also the way to fix it. So hopefully we'll be fine for Australia.



"But other than that, the car has felt pretty good. To be fair, we've done a lot of setup work, and the car is giving good feelings. And of course, the other top teams look pretty good as well.



"Ferrari looked very strong this morning, but also McLaren yesterday looked strong, and Red Bull as well. So I think the top four are pretty close together and it's going to be a tight fight."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Antonelli heads into his second year in the championship "much more prepared compared to last year".

"I feel good going into the season," he said. "Much more prepared compared to last year. Of course, there's a lot of expectation around us, but I think the other top teams are very strong as well."

He added: "I think we just need to keep focusing on ourselves and trying to squeeze as much performance as possible. Of course, Melbourne is behind the door. Testing is almost done. In Melbourne, it's going to be time to really show the performance."