Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Andrea Stella warns against knee-jerk reaction as Las Vegas reshapes 2030 debate

Andrea Stella warns F1 against "polarised" hot takes after the record 352-overtake Las Vegas GP splits paddock opinion

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 5:38 PM

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Andrea Stella, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





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Formula 1 left Las Vegas facing an awkward paradox. Barely 24 hours after the FIA confirmed unanimous agreement on a framework to introduce simpler, 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 engines in 2030 - a move driven largely by frustration over 2026’s heavy energy-management rules - Saturday night’s 50-lap race produced one of the wildest shows of the season.

Drivers completed a record 352 overtakes - nearly double the previous mark of 186 set at Zandvoort in 2023 - alongside 35 lead changes. McLaren cashed in on late Mercedes drama as Lando Norris finished 0.639 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri surged from 17th to third.

Yet when asked in his post-race media session about the contradiction of staging an unforgettable spectacle using the same energy-management "artificialities" F1 plans to move past, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella refused to take a simplistic stance.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"It’s very difficult to have a simple position, or a position as simple as saying, 'Oh, that’s the race we want,' because as soon as you say that, you will see some other perspectives which are important to consider," Stella said. "I still have to talk to Lando and Oscar and understand: did you enjoy it? Or that was kind of too much, and at times it felt like this is going to go very wrong from a safety point of view.

"I don’t want to express a net position, because in fact, I don’t have it," he added. "This race gave us a lot of information that we cannot ignore."

Paddock split between Mario Kart and pure spectacle

Instant reactions down the pitlane were already split. Verstappen likened the pack shuffling to "playing Mario Kart," where dropping back triggered catch-up drafts. Cadillac’s Sergio Perez criticised the racing as "very artificial".

Norris struck a mixed tone, noting 20–30 km/h closing speeds meant "some of the overtakes weren't overtakes - you press boost, and you go past someone," while imagining how strong 2030’s racing could look without battery compromises. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz enjoyed the fight, and Williams team-mate Alex Albon welcomed an occasional "baton race" alongside pure-pace circuits.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

For Stella, that divide shows why F1 must resist knee-jerk verdicts ahead of next month’s FIA World Motor Sport Council vote in Shanghai on the 2030 framework.

"My main recommendation is that we remain kind of analytical, and we remain caring for the interests of the sport," Stella said. "We live in a world in which you need to have an opinion in one second, otherwise you are a nobody. You need to have an opinion that is polarised, otherwise you are a nobody."

He warned it "would be a shame to process it in the space of a hot review and say, 'Oh, let’s abandon the new regulations.'"

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