Andretti closes in on FIA entry approval as F1 teams remain wary
Formula 1 team bosses remain wary of the arrival of an 11th competitor as the Andretti organisation closes in on a future entry.
An entry process opened by the FIA has been underway for several months, with Andretti the highest profile of the candidates what ho applied to join the grid in 2025 or 2026.
Paddock sources have suggested that the American team's bid is close to passing the first step, with confirmation of approval from the FIA expected as early as next week.
If that happens, the matter then goes to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali as the commercial rights holder for further debate, a process that is expected to take several months.
Current teams have consistently expressed their opposition to a new entry due to the potential impact on their business models.
Under the terms of the current Concorde Agreement, negotiated during the COVID-hit 2020 season, any new entrant has to pay a $200m dilution fee.
Each existing team would receive $20m which is supposed to represent any prize money losses generated by the addition of an extra team.
However, the $200m figure was informally influenced by the previous cost of buying a team – and specifically, Williams, which was sold at the time.
In the years since, the value of teams have rocketed and the incumbents believe that a share of $200m is not enough compensation.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 leads at the start
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
"I think why F1 and the teams have survived in the last years is because we all stuck together," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff when asked by Motorsport.com about the Andretti entry getting closer to becoming a reality.
"The FIA, FOM and the 10 teams, we need to protect the sport. We're holding this sensitive sport that's growing at the moment in our hands.
"And that's why the right decisions need to be taken all of us together, when it comes to, let's say, a mindset and then obviously the FIA and F1 when it comes to these decisions, because it's out of the teams' hands.
"But I would hope that [FIA president] Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Stefano will take the right decisions for F1."
McLaren's Zak Brown made it clear that he thinks that the compensation figures should be a matter for debate.
"I think our view's unchanged," said the American. "And we're just going to kind of wait and see how the process plays out.
"I think the one thing I would say is the value of a F1 team and an entry from what it was five years ago. The sport is worth substantially more, so I think that that element needs to be discussed."
Like Wolff, Haas's Guenther Steiner said he trusted F1 to make the correct calls.
"I'm sure Stefano knows how to deal with this in our best interest," said the Italian.
"We put our faith in FOM to deal with it, and as Zak said teams are worth now a lot more than we were when we were deciding the Concorde Agreement in 2020, where some teams were struggling to stay in business, and were worth basically nothing. The market has changed."
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alfa team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi also highlighted the financial aspect.
"We think that any new team must bring an added value to the entire F1 community," he said.
"And so it needs to be a solid project, not just for a five-year period, but it must be a really long-term project with a strong foundation, and of course, any new entry needs to recognise the value and all the investments that have been done by the current teams.
"And as Zak and Toto mention, the worth of the current teams has grown significantly in the past few years. We need to protect our business, but we rely on the FIA and FOM to take the right decision.
"We will be ready to welcome any new teams that have this kind of characteristic. But we need first to also understand what is the best for the entire F1 community, with a long-term perspective."
Related video
No place for Marko's Perez comments in F1 - Wolff
Mercedes: Massa F1 case could set precedent amid Abu Dhabi 2021 questions
Latest news
Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention
Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention Sainz, Leclerc would accept Singapore F1 team orders if in victory contention
Verstappen: Red Bull car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying
Verstappen: Red Bull car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying Verstappen: Red Bull car "undriveable" in "shocking" Singapore F1 qualifying
Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage"
Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage" Russell: Mercedes in "exciting place" with Singapore F1 tyre "advantage"
2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole
2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole 2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.