Andretti sends signal to F1 with images of future US base

The team's prospective entry was rejected by F1 on January 31, but it is still pushing ahead on the basis that it will eventually be allowed in.

The images and details of the 90-acre US site, which will be completed in 2025, are a clear sign of how serious the F1 project is.

Significantly one of the partners involved in its design is Ridge, a British company that has worked on several UK F1 facilities, including the new Aston Martin campus at Silverstone.

The huge Andretti Global facility in Fishers, to the northeast of Indianapolis, will house the team’s IndyCar, Indy NXT and IMSA operations.

However around 50% of it will be devoted to manufacturing and design for the F1 project, working in conjunction with the UK facility.

The team has also recently taken possession of its new base at Silverstone, where the aerodynamics department will be based, having worked until now in a temporary office.

Andretti headquarter project Photo by: Andretti

Phase 1 of the Fishers project is the main 400,000 square feet building, while an Andretti Experience building that will be open to the public and features a museum and restaurant is among the later planned steps. There’s also room on the site for further future expansion.

Andretti has put great stress on staff wellbeing, noting that “a key element of the project is centred around employee engagement and wellness culture as the international brand engages the Indiana workforce and attracts global talent.”

The site includes access to walking trails that connect to a neighbouring nature preserve, a fitness centre, and amphitheatres.

“Since groundbreaking we’ve taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project,” said chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

“Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams.

“The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things, and I’m so proud of what we are building.

“Indiana has been home to the Andretti organisation for many years, and the city of Fishers has been very welcoming. We are thrilled to see progress continuing with our campus and can’t wait to officially join the community.”

Company vice-president Marissa Andretti added: “Engaging and enhancing our employee experience is very important in every aspect of the new building, and a key component for us in attracting global talent to the state of Indiana.

“Employee culture is crucial in shaping a positive work environment and fostering teamwork – one team, one dream mentality. Through some of the reimagined elements of our new headquarters we can better focus on the wellbeing of our team, and help strengthen a sense of pride and belonging.”