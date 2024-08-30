All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

Antonelli crashes on Mercedes FP1 debut at Monza

The 18-year-old hit the barriers during the early stages of the first free practice session at the Italian Grand Prix

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, crashes out in FP1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, crashes out in FP1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s long-awaited F1 debut with Mercedes lasted just 10 minutes before he crashed out of FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old was running in place of George Russell to gain his first experience behind the wheel in F1 on a grand prix weekend but, having initially set the fastest lap of the session, he spun off at Parabolica and hit the wall.

With Antonelli all-but confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes next season, it was an inauspicious start to the Italian teenager’s F1 journey.

 

After swearing and apologising over the team radio, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff consoled Antonelli, replying: “Kimi all good, all good Kimi.”

The session was red-flagged as a dejected Antonelli climbed out and trudged away, while the stricken Mercedes was taken back to the pit lane, with FP1 resuming after a 10-minute delay.

The medical car at the scene of a crash in FP1 for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15

The medical car at the scene of a crash in FP1 for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell will be back behind the wheel in FP2 should the car be fixed up in time by the Mercedes mechanics.

Mercedes confirmed after the crash that Antonelli was running with the updated floor for the session, but insisted there were spares that could be used, meaning there was as yet no impact on the weekend.

Mercedes chief communications officer Bradley Lord commented: "We're literally just getting the car back as we speak. It was a pretty hefty impact at a high-speed corner.

"Kimi's still down at the medical centre just being checked out, making sure everything's OK. We'll assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2.

"It's unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that's always good to see and it's all part of the learning curve." 

Marshals assist Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, after a crash in FP1

Marshals assist Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, after a crash in FP1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams chose Colapinto because Schumacher "isn't special"
Next article F1 Italian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 after Antonelli crash

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old-school” Monza circuit

F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old-school” Monza circuit

Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old-school” Monza circuit
Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved

Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved

Formula 1
Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced

Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced

Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced
Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza

Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza

How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza
F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia