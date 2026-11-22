Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Kimi Antonelli explains mistake that left him “smoked by the two McLarens” in Vegas

Kimi Antonelli explains how a late battery harvesting mistake cost him a Las Vegas GP win shot and left him fourth

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 7:11 AM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Kimi Antonelli looked primed to cap a charge from sixth on the grid with a dramatic last-lap victory at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Instead, one split-second pedal adjustment drained his battery dry - handing Max Verstappen breathing room and dropping the Mercedes driver off the podium entirely.

After topping Friday qualifying before a five-place power unit penalty relegated him to sixth, Antonelli used an alternative medium-to-soft tyre strategy to slice back into contention.

When team-mate George Russell locked up into the Turn 5 barrier late in the race, Antonelli stood as Verstappen’s lone remaining threat. Yet heading onto the final lap, his W17 abruptly slowed exiting the final chicane, allowing Lando Norris (+0.639 seconds) and Oscar Piastri (+1.529s from 17th on the grid) to sweep past into Turn 1.

Antonelli crossed the line fourth, 2.574s behind Verstappen and just 0.353s ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images

Speaking afterwards to Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater, Antonelli clarified that switching his energy deployment map was not to blame - his attempt to manage the gap behind Verstappen disrupted the car's regeneration cycle.

"No, I think the change of deployment was good because it was the best option to then stay ahead after the chicane in case I was overtaking Max before Turn 14," Antonelli explained. "But because I wanted to keep the overtake mode, I lift off and reapply some throttle to keep a little bit of speed, and that messed up the whole battery harvesting, and I stayed in the chicane at zero.

"So I lost more than a second going into Turn 1, and not only I couldn't stay close to Max and give myself a good shot for the win, but I got smoked by the two McLarens as well and lost the podium," he added. "So probably it was a mistake on my side, but in the moment it's also very difficult because I thought I was doing something right to stay behind and keep the overtake."

High-speed chess match with Verstappen

The error carried an ironic twist after Antonelli spent Thursday praising Mercedes as likely the grid’s most efficient package in electrical energy management heading into power-sensitive Nevada. Across the final 15 laps, however, neither Mercedes nor Red Bull wanted to lead too early down the 1.9-kilometre Strip straight, triggering a tense game of cat and mouse over overtake mode.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"My goal, my objective was to stay behind all the way to the end, and as you could see there was a lot of back and forth between me and him," Antonelli said. "I didn't force anything, and I was just trying to stay behind, keep the overtake to give myself the best shot at the end, especially for the last two straights."

Even with Mercedes leaving Las Vegas without a trophy - Antonelli fourth and Russell ninth - the 20-year-old still enjoyed the tactical scrap. "It was a fun race; we were all close to each other, it was a lot of back and forth and a lot of strategy behind it," he said. "It was just a shame to finish off like this."

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