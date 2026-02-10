Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026
Formula 1

Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Antonelli walked away unharmed following a car crash and will still take part in the Bahrain F1 test this week

Roberto Chinchero
Roberto Chinchero
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been involved in a car accident but was unharmed in the crash and will take part in this week’s Bahrain Formula 1 pre-season test as planned.

Just before his departure to Bahrain, Antonelli was involved in a road accident in Serravalle. A traffic police report noted an impact with the guardrail, with no other vehicles involved.

The incident was confirmed by Mercedes in an official statement: “Last Saturday evening, near his home in San Marino, Kimi was involved in a road accident. The police attended the scene after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and, although the vehicle sustained damage, Kimi was completely unharmed.”

Antonelli was driving a Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” – an extremely limited version with just 200 cars produced.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Just before last month’s Barcelona test, Mercedes had promoted the delivery of the supercar to Antonelli, which features unique details such as hand-painted bodywork with a Petronas livery and other technical features.

These include an aerodynamic set-up with reduced lift and an enhanced cooling system, powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 capable of producing 612hp.

The crash isn’t expected to impact Antonelli’s first Bahrain test programme, with the Italian scheduled to drive the Mercedes W17 in the afternoon of the opening day on Wednesday, followed by the morning of the second day on Thursday and again the afternoon on the final day on Friday. Team-mate George Russell will drive for Mercedes in the corresponding sessions.

The first Bahrain pre-season test gets under way tomorrow, before the second and final pre-season test at the same venue takes place on 18-20 February.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026
Next article This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Top Comments

More from
Roberto Chinchero

How Aston Martin rushed the AMR26 to Barcelona on a 50-year-old Antonov plane

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
How Aston Martin rushed the AMR26 to Barcelona on a 50-year-old Antonov plane

Aston Martin will skip first two days of 2026 Barcelona F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Aston Martin will skip first two days of 2026 Barcelona F1 test

The Rosin family leaves Prema after more than 40 years

FIA F2
FIA F2
The Rosin family leaves Prema after more than 40 years
More from
Mercedes

Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes rivals push for intervention over F1 engine loophole - but how realistic is it?

Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite

Andrea Kimi Antonelli collects ultra-rare Mercedes company car worth over £180,000

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Kimi Antonelli collects ultra-rare Mercedes company car worth over £180,000

Latest news

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules