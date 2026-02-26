Apple and Netflix join forces to distribute F1 2026 content
Netflix series Drive to Survive will be carried on Apple TV in the US, while Formula 1's Canadian Grand prix broadcast live on the former
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1's new US broadcaster Apple TV has reached a deal with Netflix to carry the latest season of Drive to Survive on its subscription service, with the 2026 Canadian GP set to stream live on Netflix in return.
Apple took over the US broadcasting rights from ESPN for 2026 onwards, in a five-year deal believed to be worth just south of $150m per annum.
The deal means F1 has significant presence on two of the country's largest streaming services, and in a further effort to cross-promote the series on both, Netflix and Apple TV have agreed to carry some of each other's content.
In the US, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch all sessions of May's Canadian Grand Prix live on its platform, while Apple TV customers will be able to watch the eight season of Drive to Survive with their subscription, which airs on Friday 27 February.
Speaking about the possibilities F1's US Apple deal opens up, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali said: "We are a worldwide sport, but the US market for sure [is] a market where we can see the potential growth in terms of interest in terms of awareness, in terms of business.
"We do believe that the partner that we have chosen in the world of streaming is the right one, if you consider that the American market in terms of streaming is one of the most mature ones.
"Apple will be very pushy to use all their tools that they have with all the different applications, platforms that they have - not only in terms of Apple TV and I just want to reiterate the fact that all our F1 subscribers can connect with Apple TV as part of their offer, spending less and there will be a lot of content that they're going to push."
