Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Apple Maps launches new F1 Australian GP features ahead of 2026 season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Apple Maps launches new F1 Australian GP features ahead of 2026 season opener

Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

How much F1 has grown in America in the 10 years since Haas joined

Formula 1
Australian GP
How much F1 has grown in America in the 10 years since Haas joined

COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Apple Maps launches new F1 Australian GP features ahead of 2026 season opener

Apple has launched new Apple Maps features for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, including detailed 3D circuit visuals and on-site navigation tools

Lydia Mee
Published:
Bird's eye view of the Albert Park

Bird's eye view of the Albert Park

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Apple has introduced a new feature for Apple Maps users for the upcoming Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. 

The updates come as Apple prepares for its first season as the exclusive broadcaster of the series in the United States. The new features include detailed circuit maps with realistic kerbs, 3D grandstands, all 14 turns numbered on the map, 3D landmarks of the F1 pit garages and the finish line, among others.

There will also be new experiences for users attending the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, such as pop-up locations for entrance gates, amenities, water stations, first aid, merchandise stands and walking directions to the grandstands.

At this stage, the new features are only for the Australian Grand Prix, which will run from 6-8 March, but it has been promised for more races throughout the 2026 season.

F1 announced the new multi-year partnership with Apple as its exclusive broadcaster in the United States in October 2025.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said of the five-year partnership.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.

“We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.

“I want to thank Tim Cook [Apple’s CEO], Eddy Cue [Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services], and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

Latest news

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Apple Maps launches new F1 Australian GP features ahead of 2026 season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Apple Maps launches new F1 Australian GP features ahead of 2026 season opener

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more